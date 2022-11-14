Fusion MicroFinance set for D-St debut amid busy IPO season. Here's what GMP signals

Amid a busy season of primary offerings, Fusion Micro Finance is set to make its Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, but the grey market is not so excited about the latest debutant.

If signals from the unofficial markets are to be believed, the issue might disappoint the investors with a flat listing at the bourses as the premium has been wiped out completely.

According to sources, shares of Fusion Micro Finance are trading at a discount of Rs 5 in the grey market, against its issue price of Rs 368 apiece. The company is likely to make a muted listing on Tuesday.

According to the dealers tracking the grey market, the microfinance players have not been performing well since the Covid-19 outbreak, and high valuations with low subscriptions for the company are denting the sentiments further.

Abhay Doshi, co-founder of UnlistedArena, said that the company is hinting at a mildly discounted listing or might be a flat one as the issue was richly priced, leaving nothing on the table for the investors.

“The microfinance sector has been dented severely since the pandemic and has not recovered completely,” he added. “The muted response from the investors also highlighted the disinterest in the issue.”

The initial public offering of Fusion Micro Finance was open for subscription between November 2-4 as the company sold its shares in the range of Rs 350-368 apiece to raise Rs 1,104 crore via initial stake sale.

The issue was overall subscribed 2.95 times, with the quota for qualified institutional bidders getting 8.6 times subscription, whereas the HNI portion was booked 1.38 times. Retail investors made merely 51% bid for their portion.

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, , said that the company’s margins are in decline mode, and it is facing risk due to the category of borrowers it serves — an increase in the level of NPAs could also be a concern.

“The company demands a price-book (P/B) multiple of 1.8 on a post-IPO basis, whereas its peers like CreditAccess command a P/B of 3.3. As a result, we were only assigned to high-risk, long-term investors,” he added.

Other listing-bound companies are also active in the grey market as the premia for Kaynes Technology (Rs 130-135), Archean Chemical (Rs 100), Global Health (Rs 20-25), and Bikaji Foods (Rs 20-25) remains firm.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

