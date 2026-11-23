(STL.News) Walk down almost any commercial strip in St. Louis, and the small shops already have the raw material for a video ad: trays coming out of the oven, the aisle that has been stocked for forty years, cast headshots. What they rarely have is time to film and edit.

So I ran a test: still photos for three fictional neighborhood businesses, turned into short clips, then measured. Did the product and the people still look like the originals, how did the motion hold up, and what did each clip cost in time and money? The businesses are composites I invented; every photo was generated for the test, and no real shop or person is shown.

The setup

The three “clients” were Marigold Bakehouse (cinnamon rolls fresh from the oven), Kessler & Sons Hardware (a red steel toolbox and an old wooden aisle), and the Lantern Lane Players, a volunteer theatre company promoting its fall show.

The five starting images. All fictional.

I used Vidu Q4, called through an API with the model ID viduq4-preview. There is no text-only mode: you give it one photo as the opening frame, or up to 15 reference images plus a prompt, and get a 3 to 16 second clip at 540p to 4K, with sound on by default. Billing is per second by resolution; listed rates when I tested were $0.0448 per second at 540p, $0.0912 at 720p, $0.1024 at 1080p, and $0.3328 at 4K.

A request looks like this:

import requests

payload = {

“model”: “viduq4-preview”,

“image_urls”: [“https://…/toolbox.jpg”, “https://…/store-aisle.jpg”],

“prompt”: “The red toolbox from image 1 sits on the wooden front counter of the store from image 2. The camera slowly dollies along the aisle toward the counter and settles on the toolbox. Warm afternoon light, store ambiance, a doorbell rings once.”,

“aspect_ratio”: “16:9”,

“resolution”: “720p”,

“duration”: 8,

“audio”: True,

}

task = requests.post(API_BASE + “/v1/videos/generations”, headers=HEADERS, json=payload).json()

# then poll GET {API_BASE}/v1/tasks/{task_id} until status == “completed”

Test 1: The bakery tray, from one photo

The simplest job: the bakery photo plus a slow push-in and a little steam. The first frame matched the photo almost exactly (average pixel difference 3.5 on a 0–255 scale, i.e., compression noise). The camera moved in as asked, the swirls and icing stayed put, and a faint wisp of steam appeared. Nothing melted or multiplied.

Start, middle, and end of the 540p bakery clip.

At 1080p, the same prompt was visibly crisper on icing edges and crumb, but on a phone the 540p version was perfectly watchable at less than half the price: $0.224 against $0.512.

Detail crops from the 540p and 1080p runs.

One quirk: delivered sizes were slightly off, 960×538 and 1922×1078. I’d re-export to standard sizes before uploading.

Test 2: The hardware store, from two references

This tests the reference-to-video mode of the Vidu Q4 API. I gave it the toolbox and the aisle separately and asked it to combine them. The 8-second, 720p result did: the camera tracks down the aisle and settles on the toolbox on the counter, under the same tin ceiling and front window.

Two references in, one clip out.

The red finish, latch, and brass tape measure survived. The trays did not exactly: the original had four amber screwdrivers; the clip shows two, in a more symmetrical layout. Fine for a mood piece; if you advertise a specific product, use your real product photo as the first frame instead.

I also tried 4K on the toolbox photo for three seconds. It came back as a 2160×2160 square (image-to-video follows your photo’s shape) with every paint scratch intact, but the requested slow orbit was only a slight drift. It cost $0.998 and used the HEVC codec, which some older editors won’t open.

Test 3: The theatre lead, from a headshot and a set photo

People are the hard case. In a vertical 9:16 clip, the actor from the headshot was to walk onto the stage from the set photo and bow. In six seconds, she entered, stopped by the armchair, and bowed. Her short grey hair, round glasses, and green velvet costume held up from frame to frame. The lace collar from the headshot was simplified, and she didn’t stop in the spotlight as I’d asked, but beside it.

Identity held well; small costume details did not.

Only do this with a cast member’s written consent, and show them the clip first.

Time, cost and sound

All six clips came back on the first try.

All six clips succeeded the first time. Durations were exact to within a frame, renders took 106 seconds to almost 4 minutes (reference clips slowest), and every charge matched the listed rate. Sound off did not change the price: the silent clip cost the same $0.224 and had no audio track. The whole test, stills included, came to about $3.30.

Listen before you post: a transcription pass picked up short voice-like fragments I never asked for in several soundtracks.

If you run AI-made ads, say so

Five of the six files carried a signed, machine-readable “AI-generated” tag in their metadata; the 4K file did not, and none had C2PA Content Credentials. Re-exporting often strips metadata anyway, so disclose yourself:

Put a short “AI-generated video” note on screen or in the caption of any ad that shows people or a realistic scene.

Never animate a real customer, employee, or performer without written consent.

Don’t let the clip promise anything the store doesn’t sell. If the AI adds a tool or changes a product, re-run it or cut it.

Check the platform’s own ad rules on synthetic media before you pay to boost a post.

Bottom line

Turning existing photos into short promo clips is now cheap and fast enough to be routine for a small shop. Products held up from a single photo, two references combined convincingly, and a person stayed recognizable. Draft at 540p, use your real product photo when accuracy matters, check the small details, and label what you post.