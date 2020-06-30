Fred Tavious Davis Wins $1 Million in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (STL.News) An El Dorado man was driving with his wife when the couple decided to stop for gas at Mobile on Northwest LLC, 1419 N. West Ave. in El Dorado last Friday. During the travel stop, he decided to go into the convenience store to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Little did he know that this impulse decision would make him a lottery-made millionaire.

Today FredTavious Davis claimed the lottery prize of $1 million at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. His win came from the lottery’s $20 instant-ticket game, Millionaires Club.

There is now one top prize remaining on the Millionaires Club game.

While pumping the gas, Davis decided to scratch off his ticket.

“I’ve been playing the lottery every day for a very long time. I’ve only won about $500, so I couldn’t believe it when I saw that I won $1 million,” he said. “I started sweating, and my knees were trembling. It’s a feeling that you just can’t shake off!”

Davis waited until the duo got back on the road until he told his wife, Janice, the great news.

“I tapped her on the shoulder and told her about the win,” he said. “She didn’t believe me at first and had to look at the ticket about 20 times before she believed I wasn’t joking,” Davis laughed.

Davis plans to purchase his mother a car and invest with his winnings. He also wants to help out his brother, Deveckio, who encouraged him to continue to play the lottery.

“Honestly, there were times when I wanted to give up playing the lottery because I would never hit big,” he said. “He would always remind me that I have to play to win!”

Davis is the 72nd person who has won a lottery prize of $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009.

