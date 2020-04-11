Four New COVID-19 Associated Deaths Announced for the City of St. Louis, Missouri

The number of deaths in the City of St. Louis now stands at 17

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The City of St. Louis Department of Health announces four new deaths associated with the COVID-19 virus. These deaths include:

A Hispanic female in her 50’s

A Caucasian male in his 90’s

An African American male in his 70’s

A female in her 80’s

Race information was not included in the report issued to the Department of Health

No additional information will be released due to privacy laws.

These new deaths show that no race is immune to this virus and we as a city must follow the Executive Orders put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. By staying at home, residents will not only help protect their families, but neighbors, friends, and strangers from possible exposure. Preventative measures like physical distancing, hand washing, and covering your mouth and nose per guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are the best practices to protect those around you.

As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, there were 10 pending COVID-19 test results approved by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, 186 persons being monitored, and 594 positive cases in the City of St. Louis. For a breakdown of positive cases by zip code, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data.