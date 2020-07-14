Fort Wayne Man Juan Salas Sentenced to 121 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Juan Salas, age 31, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady following his plea of guilty to distributing fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Salas was sentenced to 121 months in prison followed by 8 years of supervised release and was ordered to forfeit $22,839.00 and to pay $2,802.53 in restitution.

According to documents presented in this case, on May 30, 2019, Salas distributed over 40 grams of fentanyl. Salas has a 2010 conviction for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Fort Wayne Safe Streets and Gang Task Force with the assistance of the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Anthony W. Geller and Stacey R. Speith.

