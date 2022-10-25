Former UK PM Johnson urges support for new leader Sunak



LONDON (Reuters) – Former British leader Boris Johnson congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as prime minister on Tuesday, urging Conservative Party colleagues to give Sunak their full support.

“Congratulations to (Rishi Sunak) on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.