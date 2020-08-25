Former Inmate Tylan Lucas Sentenced for Introducing Heroin and Buprenorphine into USP Lee

(STL.News) – A former inmate of the United States Penitentiary (USP) Lee in Jonesville, Virginia, was sentenced yesterday for his role in introducing heroin and buprenorphine into the prison, United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen announced today.

Tylan Lucas, 38, was sentenced yesterday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Abingdon to a total term of 96 months imprisonment for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute heroin and buprenorphine, as well as other related charges.

Co-defendant Shauntae Crummer was sentenced on June 30, 2020, to 36 months imprisonment for her role in the offense.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Special Assistant United States Attorney Debbie Stevens prosecuted the case for the United States.

