Florida Man Morris Bryan Parmer Sentenced for His Role in Counterfeiting Scheme

(STL.News) – On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Morris Bryan Parmer, a 61-year-old man from Quincy, Florida, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his part in a U.S. currency-counterfeiting scheme, announced United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. Parmer was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release after he serves his prison sentence and to pay $400.00 in restitution to Home Depot.

According to court records, on August 4, 2018, the Dothan Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Parmer and his co-defendant, Tyra Keisha Denise Jefferson, 24, from Tallahassee, Florida. During the stop, officers discovered approximately fifty-five counterfeit $100 bills and three counterfeit $20 bills in the vehicle, along with materials used to manufacture them. Further investigation revealed that the two had purchased merchandise from a Home Depot store in Lake City, Florida, on August 2, 2018, using at least four counterfeit $100 bills. On July 8, 2020, Jefferson pleaded guilty to her role in the conspiracy and will be sentenced in the next few months.

The United States Secret Service and the Dothan Police Department investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorneys Hollie Reed and Russell Duraski prosecuted the case.

