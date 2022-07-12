Florida Governor DeSantis Makes One Judicial Appointment

Governor Ron DeSantis Makes One Judicial Appointment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces one judicial appointment to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court.

Craig McCarthy, of Orlando, to serve as Judge on the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court

McCarthy has served as a General Magistrate in the Ninth Judicial Circuit since his appointment by Chief Judge Donald A. Myers in 2021. Previously, he worked in private practice for 16 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy (West Point) and his law degree from Florida State University. McCarthy fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Bob LeBlanc.