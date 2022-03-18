Florida: Dante Bowman Indicted to Distribute Meth

Florida Resident, Dante Bowman Indicted for Possessing with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that DANTE BOWMAN, age 22, and a resident of Lake Worth, Florida, was charged in a one count indictment by a federal grand jury with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(A).

According to the indictment, on October 19, 2021, BOWMAN possessed with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted of Count One, BOWMAN faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000,000, at least five years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the indictment is merely a charging document and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana State Police. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney David Howard Sinkman.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today