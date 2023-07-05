Florida AG – Michael Wallace Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

Florida Attorney General Moody’s Office Statewide Prosecution Secures 10-Year Sentenced for Cocaine Trafficker Michael Wallace.

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution today secured a 10-year prison sentence for a cocaine trafficker involved in a massive North Florida drug ring. The Honorable Judge Francis J. Allman sentenced Michael Wallace to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of drug-offender probation, for trafficking more than 28 grams of cocaine throughout Leon and Gadsden counties. The judge also sentenced Wallace to five years in prison, to run concurrently, for unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Wallace is now designated a habitual felony offender.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This trafficker played a major role in a violent drug ring responsible for flooding dangerous illicit drugs throughout North Florida. His extensive criminal record clearly shows that he has absolutely no respect for the rule of law, and now thanks to my Statewide Prosecutors, he will spend a decade in prison.”

In 2020, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Tallahassee Police Department, and Florida Highway Patrol conducted a wide-scale investigation called Operation No Warning. Authorities arrested Wallace, along with 26 other defendants, for involvement in the drug-trafficking organization spreading large amounts of illegal drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, and molly. The investigation found Wallace responsible for distributing large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.

The drug-trafficking organization consisted of many gang members known for violent crimes. Wallace’s criminal record, dating back to the 1990s, involves several arrests and convictions, many of which revolve around cocaine, including a federal conviction for cocaine distribution. The arrest record also contains aggravated battery on an officer, destroying evidence, and fleeing and eluding.

Attorney General Moody’s Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Guillermo Vallejo prosecuted this case.

SOURCE: Florida Attorney General