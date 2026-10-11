Five Deaths Fuel Serial Killer Fears in Lansing

LANSING, MI – October 11, 2026 (STL.News) Five deaths associated with the Lansing River Trail in Michigan have raised concerns about a possible serial killer, prompting increased police patrols and heightened security awareness near Michigan State University.

The deaths, reported between October 2025 and August 2026, involved five men ranging in age from 22 to 70. Investigators have identified similarities among several of the cases, including the victims’ apparent housing circumstances, injuries, and locations where they were discovered.

Lansing Police Chief Robert Backus discussed the investigation during an October 2 news conference, acknowledging that detectives were examining whether the incidents could be connected.

However, authorities have not confirmed that a serial killer is responsible. Not all five deaths have been officially classified as homicides, and investigators have not publicly established that a single individual committed multiple attacks.

The uncertainty has raised concern throughout Lansing, particularly among River Trail users, people experiencing homelessness, and members of the Michigan State University community.

Five Deaths Raise Concerns About Possible Connections

The Lansing River Trail is a recreational pathway running through the Michigan capital, connecting parks, neighborhoods and downtown destinations. Portions of the trail extend near Michigan State University in neighboring East Lansing.

The investigation involves five men who were discovered injured or unresponsive in areas associated with the trail.

Police believe the victims may have been experiencing homelessness, a circumstance that has raised additional concerns about the safety of people sleeping outdoors.

Several victims suffered injuries to their heads or faces, and investigators suspect some incidents occurred overnight or during the early morning hours.

Those similarities have prompted detectives to consider whether the deaths represent a pattern of violence.

Nevertheless, investigators must distinguish between similar characteristics and forensic evidence that proves the same person committed the crimes.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed a common suspect, murder weapon, or other physical evidence linking all five cases.

Timeline of the Five Deaths

The first case dates to October 14, 2025, when authorities discovered 54-year-old Gino Chouinard with facial injuries near Center and Monroe streets.

Chouinard died October 27. His cause of death was classified as undetermined, leaving investigators without a definitive medical finding that his injuries resulted from a homicide.

The second case occurred July 9, 2026, when 70-year-old Denis Dunnebacke was discovered unresponsive beneath the Kalamazoo Street bridge.

Dunnebacke was hospitalized in critical condition and died July 16.

Investigators reported apparent facial injuries but also acknowledged that medical circumstances could have contributed to his death. As of the October 2 police briefing, an official determination concerning the cause of death remained outstanding.

On July 13, authorities discovered 57-year-old Robert William Smith unresponsive and bleeding from his head near Center and Monroe streets.

Smith died July 17, and his death was classified as a homicide.

A fourth death occurred August 20, when 22-year-old Daniel Lusk was found fatally stabbed beneath the East Michigan Avenue bridge.

Police subsequently arrested 23-year-old Edward Joseph Smith in connection with Lusk’s death.

The fifth case involved 57-year-old Louis Woodruff, who was discovered August 30 with apparent facial injuries near East Cesar Chavez Avenue.

Woodruff died September 1, and authorities began investigating his death as a homicide.

The deaths occurred over approximately 11 months, although four of the five men died between July and September 2026.

That concentration of cases has intensified questions about whether Lansing is experiencing a connected series of violent attacks.

Murder Charge Filed in One Case

Edward Joseph Smith was arrested September 3 in connection with Daniel Lusk’s fatal stabbing.

Smith was charged with open murder, according to reporting based on police statements and court information.

The charge relates specifically to Lusk’s death.

Authorities have not publicly connected Smith to the other four cases, and no evidence establishing his involvement in those deaths has been announced.

Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The distinction between the individual murder prosecution and the broader investigation is important.

A criminal charge in one case does not establish responsibility for unrelated deaths, even when investigators are examining whether the incidents share similarities.

Police must evaluate each death independently while determining whether evidence supports connections among them.

Michigan State University Responds to Security Concerns

The River Trail’s proximity to Michigan State University has drawn additional attention to the investigation.

University officials have described security improvements along the portion of the trail within their jurisdiction.

According to statements reported by Fox News Digital, the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety has implemented measures including additional LED lighting, emergency communication phones with public safety cameras, and routine bicycle patrols.

The university has also encouraged students to stay aware of their surroundings when traveling outdoors, especially after dark.

Lusk’s fatal stabbing occurred less than a mile from the Michigan State campus.

However, none of the five victims has been publicly identified as a university student, and police have not established that students are being targeted.

The security measures reflect broader public safety concerns and the importance of maintaining well-monitored pedestrian routes.

Michigan State University is in East Lansing, while police are conducting the investigation in neighboring Lansing.

The distinction matters because the incidents have been associated with the Lansing River Trail rather than an established series of attacks on the university campus.

Investigators Examine Overnight Attacks

Detectives face several challenges in determining whether the deaths are connected.

Some incidents occurred in areas with limited surveillance coverage, and investigators believe some attacks could have happened overnight.

Those circumstances can reduce the number of potential witnesses and complicate efforts to reconstruct victims’ movements.

Investigators must also consider whether victims were sleeping, walking, or interacting with other individuals before they were discovered.

The possibility that some victims were attacked while resting outdoors has raised concerns about people experiencing homelessness.

Individuals without permanent housing may spend extended periods in public spaces, including parks, trails, bridges, and other sheltered locations.

That exposure can create safety vulnerabilities, particularly at night.

However, investigators cannot conclude that the victims were deliberately targeted because of their housing circumstances without supporting evidence.

Establishing a motive requires more information about each incident and any individuals responsible.

Police Increase Patrols and Surveillance

Lansing authorities have increased police activity along the River Trail and surrounding downtown areas as the investigation continues.

Additional patrols and surveillance measures are intended to improve public safety while detectives pursue information about the deaths.

Police have also used camera trailers to expand monitoring in selected locations.

City officials have emphasized the importance of working with community organizations that serve people experiencing homelessness.

Those efforts include encouraging individuals sleeping outdoors to consider available shelter options and helping outreach workers communicate safety concerns.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has addressed public concerns about the investigation and described an increased law enforcement presence along the trail.

Authorities have urged residents to report suspicious activity rather than assume that the deaths have already been linked to one offender.

The additional security measures are precautionary and do not constitute confirmation that a serial killer is operating in the area.

What Evidence Would Establish a Serial Killer?

A serial murder investigation generally involves multiple killings committed by the same offender in separate events.

Although investigators sometimes identify patterns involving victims, locations, or methods of attack, similarities alone do not prove that one person is responsible.

Detectives typically examine forensic findings, physical evidence, witness statements, surveillance recordings and other information that could establish connections among incidents.

In Lansing, several questions remain unanswered.

Authorities have not established that all five deaths were homicides.

They have not publicly identified a common weapon or confirmed that the same suspect was present at multiple crime scenes.

The fatal stabbing of Lusk also differs from the apparent blunt-force injuries reported in several other cases.

Different methods of attack do not automatically exclude a common offender, but investigators must evaluate those differences carefully.

The central question is whether evidence can establish that multiple deaths resulted from criminal acts committed by the same person.

Until investigators make that determination, the possibility of a serial killer remains an investigative concern rather than an established fact.

Homeless Population Faces Particular Vulnerabilities

The investigation has also drawn attention to the challenges facing people experiencing homelessness in Lansing.

Individuals sleeping outdoors may have limited access to secure accommodations and may be exposed to violence in areas with little nighttime activity.

The circumstances surrounding the five deaths have intensified concerns about protecting vulnerable residents while investigators search for answers.

Community outreach, shelter availability, police visibility, and improved lighting can contribute to public safety.

Nevertheless, those measures cannot replace a thorough investigation into the circumstances of each death.

The victims’ housing situations also should not determine how much attention their cases receive.

Each death requires an independent examination of medical evidence, witness accounts, and potential criminal activity.

For families seeking answers, the possibility of connections among the deaths adds another dimension to investigations that already involve significant uncertainty.

Lansing Police Seek Information From the Public

Lansing police continue seeking information that could help establish what happened to the five men and whether any of the incidents are connected.

Authorities have provided a dedicated telephone number, 517-483-6023, for tips related to the investigation.

People who witnessed suspicious activity near the River Trail or have information about the victims’ movements may be able to assist detectives.

Investigators are particularly interested in information that could help reconstruct events surrounding the times the men were discovered.

For residents, the investigation has created uncertainty about the safety of a widely used recreational corridor.

For Michigan State University students and employees, the proximity of the incidents has reinforced concerns about nighttime travel and personal security.

For Lansing’s homeless population, the deaths have raised especially serious questions about the risks associated with sleeping outdoors.

Police have acknowledged similarities among the cases, but the evidence publicly disclosed does not establish that all five men were murdered or that one individual was responsible.

The investigation remains open as authorities work to determine whether the deaths are connected, identify those responsible for confirmed homicides, and provide answers to the families of the victims.

For now, Lansing remains a community confronting troubling deaths, unresolved questions, and fears that investigators have not yet been able to confirm.

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