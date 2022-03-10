Fidelity – Consultations on Sanctions and Russia Market

Fidelity Emerging Markets Quality Income Index Consultation on Sanctions and Russia Market Accessibility – Results

AMSTERDAM (STL.News) S&P DJI Netherlands B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC., (“S&P Dow Jones Indices” or “S&P DJI”) is the benchmark administrator for the Fidelity Emerging Markets Quality Income Index (“the index”). The index is owned by Fidelity Product Services LLC, doing business as Fidelity Investments (“FPS” or “Fidelity”). S&P DJI has conducted a consultation with market participants on the potential removal of stocks listed and/or domiciled in Russia (including ADRs/GDRs) as a result of recent sanctions and market accessibility limitations. S&P DJI now announces that it will remove all stocks listed and/or domiciled in Russia (including ADRs/GDRs) from the index at a price of zero, effective prior to the open on Friday, March 11, 2022. Please note that users of the index are solely responsible for ensuring such users’ compliance with all applicable law (including, without limitation, sanctions laws and any other rules, regulations or prohibitions) in connection with such use (including, without limitation, trading, investment or other use).