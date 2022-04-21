Fernando Perez Sentenced for East Texas Drug Trafficking

Houston Man, Fernando Perez-Gomez Sentenced for East Texas Drug Trafficking

BEAUMONT, TX (STL.News) A Houston man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Fernando Perez-Gomez, 36, was convicted at trial on July 20, 2021, of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and five kilograms or more of cocaine. Perez-Gomez was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on April 20, 2022.

According to information presented at trial, from at least May 2014 through May 2016, Perez-Gomez was involved in a conspiracy to traffic drugs from the Houston-area through the Eastern District of Texas and to various destinations for distribution through the United States. The investigation revealed that at least 16 persons were involved in this polydrug conspiracy, which resulted in the seizure of approximately 80 kilograms of cocaine, over four kilograms of methamphetamine, and a kilogram of heroin. Additionally, $2.5 million in cash was seized as part of the investigation.

“Illegal drugs continue to threaten the country and at home in our communities.,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “Often it is the basis for other violent crime, property crime and, unfortunately, overdose deaths. We will continue to track, arrest, and prosecute those individuals like Perez-Gomez, who traffic their poison. We are thankful for the collaboration of law enforcement that worked diligently on this case.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today