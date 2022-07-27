Under Secretary Fernandez’s Meeting with Romanian Minister of Energy Popescu

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Under Secretary of State Jose W. Fernandez met yesterday with Romanian Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu in Washington, D.C. Under Secretary Fernandez and Minister Popescu reaffirmed our shared commitment to the U.S.-Romania Strategic Partnership, including civil nuclear cooperation. The Under Secretary expressed appreciation for Romania’s regional leadership in bolstering energy security, advancing the clean energy transition, and pushing back against malign actors in the energy sector.