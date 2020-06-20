FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Bush Fire in Arizona

OAKLAND, CA (STL.News) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to assist the State of Arizona in combating the Bush Fire burning in Gila County, Arizona.

On June 20, 2020, the State of Arizona submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) for the Bush Fire. At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 550 homes, with mandatory evacuations in place for 1,700 residents.

The FEMA regional administrator approved the state’s request on June 20, 2020 as the fire threatened to become a major incident.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to cause major disasters. Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.

