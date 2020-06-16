Felon in Possesion Jacob Clark Jackson of a Gun Sentenced in Federal Court

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Jacob Clark Jackson, 29, of Mobile, was sentenced today in federal court to five days in custody as time served on the charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Jackson pled guilty to the charge in October of 2018.

United States District Court Judge Kristi K. Dubose imposed the sentence, ordering that Jackson would be on supervised release for three years, with the first 12 months to be served in home confinement. Jackson was ordered to undergo mental health counseling and drug abuse treatment as conditions of his supervision. No fine was imposed, but Jackson was ordered to pay $100 special mandatory assessment.

The investigation was conducted by the Mobile Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Gloria Bedwell.

