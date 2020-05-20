Federal Prison Inmate Deon McElrathbey Sentenced For Participating In Assault Of Fellow Inmate

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced that Deon McElrathbey, a federal inmate, was sentenced to serve an additional 54 months in prison for aiding and abetting an assault with a dangerous weapon on a fellow inmate. McElrathbey was one of three inmates from the Federal Correctional Institute in Florence, Colorado who assaulted a fellow inmate. The FBI joined in today’s announcement.

According to the plea agreement and facts presented in the case, on June 7, 2018, McElrathbey saw an inmate getting assaulted with a shank. McElrathbey and another inmate joined in the assault. McElrathbey grabbed the victim, threw him on the ground and began kicking him. Another assailant stabbed the victim while McElrathbey was kicking him. The victim was stabbed in the head, face, and torso, which resulted in ten puncture wounds. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“It was important to prosecute this case because inmates need to know that violence in federal prisons will not be tolerated, and when there is violence, that there will be consequences,” said U.S. Attorney Dunn.

“Today’s lengthy sentence of Deon McElrathbey should send a strong message to those who engage in violent criminal activities within our correctional facilities,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “We extend our appreciation to the Bureau of Prisons and United States Attorney’s Office for their diligence and hard work in this investigation.”

In addition to McElrathbey, two other inmates were involved in the assault and sentenced previously. Yusuf Jones was sentenced to 57 months and Lance Lee was sentenced to 30 months.

