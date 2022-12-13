Federal Inmate Receives 9-Month Consecutive Prison Term for Possession of Contraband

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Matthew S. Kirst, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at Oxford, Wisconsin was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 9 months in federal prison for possessing contraband in prison. Kirst pleaded guilty to the charge on September 12, 2022.

On September 28, 2021, Kirst was an inmate serving a federal prison sentence for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. That day, prison staff discovered Kirst was in possession of 175 strips containing buprenorphine/suboxone and a quantity of synthetic marijuana, both controlled substances.

Judge Conley said a 9-month prison sentence was necessary to reflect the seriousness of the situation and to deter other inmates from similar conduct. He noted drugs like the ones that Kirst possessed while incarcerated can contribute to violence and dangerous situations among inmates. Judge Conley also noted that this was Kirst’s second conviction for possessing contraband in prison, and the sentence was meant to send a message. Pursuant to federal law, the 9-month prison term must be served consecutive to the sentences Kirst is currently serving and will serve for his previous firearm and contraband convictions.

The charge against Kirst was the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven P. Anderson and Anita Marie Boor prosecuted this case.