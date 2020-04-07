Federal Inmate Carlos Brummitt Sentenced to More Than Additional Year in Prison for Indecent Exposure to Prison Staff

(STL.News) –Carlos Deontea Brummitt, 29, of Washington D.C., has been sentenced to serve 12 months and one day in federal prison for indecent exposure, announced U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing.

“Federal Bureau of Prisons correctional staff deserve the ability to perform their duties without concern of sexually offensive and criminal behavior by inmates,” said U.S. Attorney Downing. “Today’s sentence demonstrates that when such conduct occurs, we will zealously prosecute inmates for this disruptive behavior.”

Brummitt was indicted in July 2019 for three c ounts of Indecent Exposure—all occurring while he was an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City—and alleging he lewdly exposed his genitals by masturbating in the presence of three separate FTC employees.

On January 17, 2020, pursuant to a plea agreement, Brummitt pled guilty to one count of indecent exposure. Yesterday, U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin sentenced Brummitt to serve 12 months and one day in prison followed by one year of supervised release. This sentence is in addition to the federal sentence Brummitt was serving when he committed the indecent exposure offense.

This case is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley L. Altshuler prosecuted the case.

