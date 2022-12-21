Fears voter ID card delay could disfranchise many in England

A government website allowing people to sign up for free voter ID documents will not be ready in time for a publicity campaign about the electoral changes, the Guardian has learned, increasing fears that large numbers of people could be disfranchised.Ministers are intent on going ahead with introducing mandatory photo ID at local elections across England in May, despite a timetable so compressed that the Electoral Commission has warned the elections cannot be conducted properly.The elections watchdog has pre-planned a large-scale advertising campaign from 9 January that will warn people they need to bring photo ID to vote and tell the estimated 2 million or more voters without the necessary documentation how to get it.As part of the new system, people lacking the acceptable forms of ID on the list can apply to their local council for a voter authority certificate, a free document that will allow them to vote.However, the Guardian has learned that election officials have been told the central government website through which people will have to apply will not be ready until at least a week after the campaign begins, because of the progress of the necessary legislation and the time needed for logistics.There are worries that people with no ID, who disproportionately come from more marginalised and harder-to-reach communities, including older people or those who are homeless or transgender, could attempt to apply when the TV, radio, social media and poster adverting campaign begins, but give up when it is not possible.The Electoral Commission wrote to ministers to say the timetable for voter ID meant the May elections could not be conducted in a “fully secure, accessible and workable” way, according to a letter uncovered in a freedom of information request by the OpenDemocracy website last month.Now that the decision to go ahead has been made, the commission will switch to trying to make the system work as well as possible.The ID system will be in place for local elections in England, and police and crime commissioner elections in England and Wales, and across the UK for any general election from October onwards.Another possible complication would occur if a byelection took place before October, as that would require voters to show ID – giving officials a matter of weeks to inform people and process free documents.Labour and the Liberal Democrats are calling for a delay and say the scheme is likely to disfranchise large numbers of people at a time voter impersonation – the offence it is intended to counter – is barely a problem.Alex Norris, Labour’s shadow levelling up minister, said: “The government’s rush to implement voter ID requirements against the advice of all those who have to run the scheme and the Electoral Commission themselves is dangerous and will close down our democracy to many.”Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat levelling up spokesperson,, said: “Every second that the government delays these applications, another person will lose their chance to vote in May. Every council will have thousands of these applications to process before May, with no guarantee they can process them in time – taking critical council resources during a cost of living crisis.“The Conservative government have taken away people’s unobstructed right to vote. These delays are nothing short of voter suppression.”A government spokesperson said: “We cannot be complacent when it comes to ensuring our democracy remains secure. Everyone eligible to vote will have the opportunity to do so and 98% of electors already have an accepted form of identification.”Asked why ministers had opted to ignore the Electoral Commission’s warnings, they said the timetable had been backed by parliament and that the government was “working closely with the sector to support the rollout”.