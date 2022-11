Derick Hudson Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is planning to implement large-scale job cuts this week that could affect thousands of employees, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. “Many thousands” of employees could be in the firing line in what may be the largest number of Big Tech layoffs seen of late, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the situation. The company has told its more than 87K employees to cancel non-essential travel this week, sources told the paper.