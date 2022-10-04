Ex-PM Boris Johnson left £400,000 in his mother’s will after she died last year

EX-PM Boris Johnson has been left £400,000 in his mother’s will.

Charlotte Johnson-Wahl died aged 79 in September 2021.

Getty – Contributor

Her estate was worth £1.67million when settled.

It was split between her four children: Boris, 58, journalist Rachel, 57, filmmaker Leo, 54, and Tory peer Jo, 50.

Charlotte also left them paintings and artworks.

Portrait painter Charlotte, who had 14 grandchildren, wed Stanley Johnson in 1963 but they divorced in 1979.

She later married US historian Nicholas Wahl in 1988. He died in 1996.

Charlotte had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease aged 40 but continued to paint.

Boris called her the “supreme authority”.

