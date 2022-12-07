European Union seeks two WTO panels on China disputes

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has requested the setting up of World Trade Organization panels for two of its trade disputes with China, the European Commission said on Wednesday. By seeking such panels, the bloc aims to protect member nations against discriminatory measures by China that the EU considers to be in breach of WTO rules, it added.