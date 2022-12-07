EU open to 'some flexibility' on recovery plan – Italy foreign minister

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Italy’s newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani looks on during the swearing-in ceremony at Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome, Italy October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN (Reuters) – The European Commission is open to “some flexibility” as regards to Italy’s EU-funded recovery plan, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday. Speaking on the sidelines of an event at Bocconi university in Milan, Tajani said Italy would stick to all commitments linked to the plan, but is in talks with Brussels on potential flexibility regarding them. Italy is the biggest recipient of the EU’s post-pandemic recovery fund, standing to receive around 200 billion euros ($209.88 billion) through 2026.

In return, it has to comply with a series of reform “targets and milestones,” and also spend allocated money within a specified time frame. ($1 = 0.9529 euros)