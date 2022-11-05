ETFs to Watch: Inflationary data, earnings reports, Treasury yields and more

DariaRen Inflation represents a key theme next week, with a key consumer price report set to hit the market. This could lead to volatility in exchange traded funds tied to inflation. Meanwhile, some key earnings in the communications sector and electric vehicle market also have investors tuned in. Elsewhere, U.S. Treasuries continue to be a crucial topic of discussion with yields driving higher lately. Inflation ETFs Last week, the Federal Reserve hiked rates by another 75 basis points in a further effort to combat rising prices. Next week, markets will digest new inflation data in the for of the consumer price index. The CPI report is due out on Thursday. With new inflation data set to be delivered, related inflation-related ETFs can see potential swings. ETFs to watch: (NYSEARCA:TIP), (VTIP), (SCHP), (STIP), (RLY), (RINF), (RAAX), and (PPI). ETFs attached to Disney The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is due to post its fiscal fourth quarter earnings results after the close on Tuesday. Analysts predict that DIS will announce normalized earnings of $0.56 per share, on revenue of about $21.4B. In August, DIS beat on both the top and bottom lines, sparking a near-term rally in the stock. However, shares have slumped recently. After closing at $112.43 on the day before its August earnings report, DIS eventually declined to a closing mark of $93.41 on Oct. 12. With a rebound in the second half of October, DIS closed Friday at $99.58. DIS is held by 221 different funds but five ETFs are most leveraged to the entertainment giant. ETFs to Watch: (PNQI), (JHCS), (NYSEARCA:VOX), (FCOM), (BNGE). ETFs attached to Lucid Group Also delivering earnings is the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. (LCID). LCID will announce its third quarter earnings results on Tuesday. In its report, LCID is expected to lose $0.30 per share and report revenue of about $200M. In its last earnings report, released in August, the company came up short in its top-line figure and lowered its full-year production guidance. That release sent the stock tumbling about 10%. LCID is currently held by 107 different ETFs. However, here are the funds with the heaviest weightings in the firm. ETFs to watch: (ACES), (QCLN), (MEME), (FDRV), (EVAV). U.S. Treasury ETFs Treasuries will remain a focal point next week, with yields recently climbing to decade highs and the yield curve inverting to new decades-long low. Last week, the U.S. 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) climbed 23 basis points to 4.66% and the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield (US10Y) tracked higher by 15 basis points to 4.16%. At the same time the yield curve between the 2Y and 10Y inverted at one point this week to -59 basis points, its lowest level since June of 2000. As yields remain volatile, funds that have price action attached to the bond market may notice continued swings. ETFs to watch: (NYSEARCA:AGG), (NASDAQ:BND), (TLT), (IEI), (IEF), (SHY), (GOVT), (VGSH), (VGIT), (SCHO), (SCHR), (SPTL), (TLH), and (VGLT).