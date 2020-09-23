Erie, Pa; Michael Carter Anderson Charged with Trying to Buy Meth on the Dark Web for Resale | USAO-WDPA

(STL.News) – A resident of Kane, Pennsylvania has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charge of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The one-count Indictment named Michael Carter Anderson, 42, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment presented to the court, on or about August 26, 2020, Anderson attempted to possess with intent to distribute more than fifty grams of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. Anderson is accused of purchasing methamphetamine on the Dark Web for the purpose of selling and redistributing those drugs in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Sellers is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The United States Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the McKean County Detectives, and the McKean County Drug Taskforce conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE