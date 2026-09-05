Erekle Gugava Charged in $1.3B Health Care Fraud

WASHINGTON, DC – September 5, 2026 (STL.News) Erekle Gugava – A federal grand jury in Massachusetts has indicted Erekle Gugava, 33, a Georgian national, on a money laundering conspiracy charge tied to an alleged $1.3 billion health care fraud operation that federal prosecutors say was connected to a transnational criminal organization operating from Russia and elsewhere.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the indictment Friday, Sept. 4, describing the underlying organization as responsible for the largest health care fraud case the department has ever prosecuted. The broader investigation, known as Operation Gold Rush, targets an alleged international operation designed to exploit Medicare and other health insurers.

Gugava was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. The DOJ said he was illegally in the United States during the alleged conduct. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, Gugava left the United States in July 2025 following the alleged activity.

Erekle Gugava – ND Medical allegedly submitted $1.3 billion in claims

Federal prosecutors allege Gugava purportedly owned ND Medical Solutions LLC, a durable medical equipment company located in Pennsylvania, for approximately five months between February and July 2025.

During that relatively short period, prosecutors say ND Medical submitted at least $1.3 billion in allegedly fraudulent durable medical equipment claims.

The claims were submitted to Medicare as well as private health insurance companies providing Medicare supplemental policies, employer-sponsored health plans and other insurers, according to charging documents.

The extraordinary amount represents claims submitted rather than money successfully collected. According to the Justice Department, insurers actually paid ND Medical approximately $6.5 million.

Prosecutors allege Gugava helped move those proceeds.

According to the charging documents, he opened several bank accounts in ND Medical’s name and was the sole signatory. Checks received from Medicare supplemental insurers and other insurance companies were allegedly deposited into those accounts.

Federal authorities contend that the money was subsequently transferred to various overseas bank accounts for the benefit of the transnational organization.

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division said preventing fraud organizations from laundering and transmitting proceeds is an important part of protecting taxpayer resources.

“As alleged in this indictment, Gugava allegedly helped facilitate a massive fraud on the American people,” McDonald said, adding that the money allegedly moved through domestic and international financial channels.

Erekle Gugava – Stolen identities allegedly supported fraudulent claims

The allegations extend beyond false billing.

Prosecutors say stolen identities belonging to people in Massachusetts, elsewhere in New England and across the United States were used in part to support the fraudulent claims.

Some of the affected individuals were elderly or disabled Americans.

According to the DOJ, people reported concerns after receiving explanation-of-benefits documents indicating that medical equipment had supposedly been provided to them, even though they had never received it.

In some instances, the paperwork allegedly identified physicians the beneficiaries had never visited and listed ND Medical as the equipment supplier even though the beneficiaries were unfamiliar with the company.

Those allegations illustrate how health care billing fraud can affect patients even when money is being sought primarily from Medicare or an insurance company. Fraudulent claims can attach services, providers, or medical equipment to a beneficiary’s identity, even when the beneficiary has no involvement in the transaction.

Federal prosecutors further allege that the organization exploited the legitimate U.S. financial system because payments originated from Medicare and established insurance companies.

That distinction is important to the government’s money laundering allegations. Once an insurer issued a reimbursement payment, the funds came from an otherwise legitimate financial source, potentially giving the proceeds an initial appearance of legitimacy before they were allegedly moved elsewhere.

Operation Gold Rush targets massive fraud network

Gugava’s case is part of the much larger Operation Gold Rush investigation.

DOJ’s 2026 health care fraud case summaries describe Operation Gold Rush as involving an alleged transnational criminal organization based in Russia and elsewhere that targeted Medicare through durable medical equipment companies.

In another Operation Gold Rush case, prosecutors alleged supervisory members of the organization were connected to more than $10.6 billion in fraudulent Medicare claims for durable medical equipment. According to the government, the organization acquired dozens of DME companies that could already submit claims to Medicare and Medicare supplemental insurers and allegedly used nominee owners to execute the scheme.

The allegations against Gugava therefore represent one component of a substantially larger federal investigation rather than a stand-alone $1.3 billion billing case.

The government’s latest allegations also demonstrate why investigators increasingly focus on the financial infrastructure surrounding major fraud operations. A scheme that produces fraudulent insurance payments generally needs bank accounts, account signatories, transfers, and other mechanisms to move or conceal the resulting proceeds.

The Justice Department alleges Gugava served that function by facilitating deposits and transfers associated with ND Medical.

Erekle Gugava faces up to 20 years if convicted

Gugava has been charged with one count of money laundering conspiracy.

If convicted, he faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in federal prison, according to the Justice Department. A federal judge would ultimately determine any sentence after considering federal sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The investigation involves several federal agencies, reflecting the scope of the alleged conduct.

Investigating agencies identified by the Justice Department include:

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General

Federal Bureau of Investigation

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

IRS Criminal Investigation

Homeland Security Investigations

U.S. Department of Labor Employee Benefits Security Administration

Deputy Chief Kevin Lowell, Assistant Deputy Chief Jim Hayes, and Trial Attorneys Tiffany Wynn and Sarah Rocha of the National Fraud Enforcement Division’s Health Care Fraud Section are prosecuting the case, along with Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan Cleary for the District of Massachusetts.

The Employee Benefits Security Administration’s involvement is also notable because the alleged fraudulent claims were not limited to Medicare. Prosecutors say ND Medical submitted claims to private employer-sponsored plans and other insurers in addition to Medicare-related programs.

DOJ expands fight against health care fraud

The Gugava indictment comes amid a broader federal effort to investigate large-scale fraud involving government benefit programs.

The Justice Department said its Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program currently consists of nine strike forces operating in federal districts around the country.

Since 2007, the program has charged more than 6,200 defendants who collectively billed federal health care programs and private insurers more than $45 billion, according to DOJ figures.

The department also created its National Fraud Enforcement Division in April 2026, with a stated focus on investigating and prosecuting fraud against Americans.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General continue working on administrative and investigative measures intended to identify fraudulent providers and protect federal health programs.

The Gugava prosecution underscores the increasingly international nature of some major health care fraud investigations. The government alleges that while a Pennsylvania medical equipment company generated fraudulent claims and payments passed through U.S. financial institutions, money was ultimately transferred to overseas accounts for the benefit of a foreign-based organization.

It also highlights the enormous gap between fraudulent claims submitted and actual losses. In the ND Medical case, prosecutors allege at least $1.3 billion was billed in approximately five months, while insurers paid approximately $6.5 million.

That means, based on the figures released by federal prosecutors, the vast majority of the alleged fraudulent billings were not paid.

The case will now proceed through the federal criminal justice system.

Importantly, an indictment is a formal accusation and is not evidence of guilt. The allegations against Gugava have not been proven at trial, and he is presumed innocent unless and until the government proves his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice — Office of Public Affairs