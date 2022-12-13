Equinix stock climbs as Cowen taps REIT as a 2023 Best Idea, upgrades to Outperform

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) stock shot up 3.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading as Cowen analyst Michael Elias classified the digital infrastructure company as a best idea for 2023 and upgraded the data center REIT to Outperform from Market Perform. Elias described the firm as a “best-in-class DC operator with a defensible interconnection moat and a healthy B.S. [balance sheet], positioning it well vs. peers to weather an economic storm,” he wrote in a note. Its 2023 EBITDA and adjusted funds from operations per share are not expected be adversely affected by higher power prices “given Equinix’s hedging strategy and contractual pass-through abilities,” according to the note. As of the end of 2022, it will be 98% hedged against higher power costs in Europe in 2023. Also, Elias thinks the company’s move to increase its base data center pricing represents an “underappreciated growth tailwind.” Seeking Alpha contributor Hoya Capital viewed EQIX as a Hold, citing its “relatively dominant” platform. By comparison, the Quant system screened EQIX with a Hold rating and the average Wall Street analyst preferred it as a Buy. Earlier, Equinix to enter South Africa with $160M data center investment in Johannesburg.