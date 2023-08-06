EPA Public Engagement in Detroit – Great Lakes Restoration

EPA to Hold Public Engagement Session in Detroit for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Action Plan

The public session will take place on August 15 at 6 p.m.

(STL.News) On Tuesday, August 15, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public engagement session in Detroit to gather public input for the new 2025-2029 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) Action Plan.

As EPA and its federal partners update the Action Plan for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a key part of the process will be seeking public input. At the session, EPA will provide a quick overview of the GLRI and the purpose of the Action Plan and then give public participants an opportunity to engage directly with EPA staff to ask questions and to provide input.

“This Action Plan will become the blueprint for our work,” said Debra Shore, EPA Region 5 Administrator and Great Lakes National Program Manager. “It is essential for us to take into account the priorities of the people who live, work, and play in the Great Lakes basin, especially people who live in historically underserved and overburdened communities.”

Since 2010, the GLRI has provided funding to target the biggest threats to the Great Lakes ecosystem and to accelerate progress toward achieving long-term goals. GLRI Action Plan III was published in 2019 to guide restoration and protection through 2024. Action Plan IV will cover 2025 through 2029.

EPA and its partners are seeking public input regarding:

How can the plan be improved over previous GLRI action plans?

What key priorities should be included in the plan?

How can the plan be improved to better incorporate environmental justice and the impacts of climate change?

The public engagement session will take place in Detroit on August 15. It will begin with a brief welcome presentation followed by an interactive open house.

When : Tuesday, August 15

: Tuesday, August 15 Time : 6 – 8 p.m. EDT

: 6 – 8 p.m. EDT Location: DNR Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street

More details are posted on the GLRI website.

SOURCE: EPA