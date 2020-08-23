Entergy’s Louisiana Utilities Preparing for Potential Impacts of Two Tropical Systems

New Orleans, LA (STL.News) Entergy’s Louisiana companies are continuing to monitor and plan for the potential impacts of two tropical storm systems. While the paths and intensity of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura could change, the companies are preparing for multiple scenarios as well as the enhanced risks of severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rains, high tides and coastal flooding in portions of Louisiana.

Though it may be too soon to determine the exact location, timing and magnitude of these storms, customers are encouraged to continue monitoring local weather alerts, have a plan in place and be storm ready. Due to additional measures that must be taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the potential for impact from back-to-back storms, customers should prepare for extended restoration times, especially if there are widespread outages. Our crews are prepared to restore service to as many customers as possible during the short window between the storms, but some customers may remain out through both events.

A storm team of approximately 3,400, including Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans crews, contractors and support personnel, is being assembled to restore power and gas services quickly and safely to customers should outages occur. In addition, the companies have moved equipment that sits in low-lying areas to higher ground and flood protections are in place for equipment in other areas that could see high water. High-water vehicles and drones have also been secured should they be needed during any restoration efforts.

“Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, combined with the pandemic, create a potential triple threat to Louisiana,” said John Hawkins, vice president of Entergy distribution operations for Louisiana. “This has been an unprecedented year for everyone, but I’m confident we have the resources and manpower necessary to successfully respond to what is another unique set of challenges. We urge everyone to have plans in place and be storm ready. We will get through this together.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crews will continue to practice social distancing while in the field, and Entergy asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and customers, please stay away from work zones. If there is a need to report a service problem, customers should call (800) ENTERGY.

Stay Informed

Staying informed before, during and after a tropical system strikes is just as important as making personal storm plans. Here’s how customers can stay updated throughout the event: