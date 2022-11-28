Enough ideas to give 15% compounding for a 4-5 years and double money in 5 years: Ravi Dharamshi

“One should stay invested in the market; that is the number one thing to do. Do not take any kind of a rash call of going all into cash or deploying all just because the market is making a new high. Then focus on individual investment ideas. I am sure there are still enough ideas out there that can give a good 15% compounding for a four-five year period and can double your money in five years,” says Ravi Dharamshi, Founder & MD, ValueQuest

What is your view on the new high reached by the market?

There is no celebration by the momentum traders or by investors as portfolios are not at a new all time high, it is only the index. So there is a fair bit of scepticism that is flowing around. That is good for us.

If there is scepticism, that means there are further legs to this rally?

Yes, absolutely! Nobody is celebrating.

We are celebrating because I think this is not just a pit stop. Those who missed on participating, should come in now. The levels may be the same as all-time high same time last year, but in terms of the profile, composition, the mood of the market and the mood of India, things have changed completely.

First of all, I think one should stay invested in the market; that is the number one thing to do. Do not take any kind of a rash call of going all into cash or deploying all just because the market is making a new high. Then focus on individual investment ideas.

I am sure there are still enough ideas out there that can give a good 15% compounding for a four-five year period and can double your money in five years. That is way more than what one can expect in any other asset class. So we still have to keep doing the same old things, keep our head down and focus on finding good opportunities. There are opportunities in manufacturing and in financials. Those are the places to look at.

