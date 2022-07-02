Enin Noe Marquez Charged with Illegal Reentry

Honduran National, Enin Noe Marquez-Cruz Charged with Illegal Reentry

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Enin Noe Marquez-Cruz, 30, of Honduras, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Burlington on a charge of illegally reentering the United States. Marquez-Cruz is to be arraigned on the indictment on July 6, 2022.

According to court documents, on June 18, 2022, a United States Border Patrol Agent encountered Marquez-Cruz walking in the breakdown lane of Interstate 89 South, approximately one-quarter mile south of the Highgate Springs international border crossing. Marquez-Cruz has been removed from the United States on five previous occasions and has been convicted in federal district court three times before on immigration-related offenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office notes that the charge against Marquez-Cruz is an accusation only and that Marquez-Cruz is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. If convicted, Marquez-Cruz faces up to 2 years of imprisonment. Any sentence in the case will be advised by the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

United States Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the investigatory efforts of the United States Border Patrol.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Ang is the prosecutor. The Office of the Federal Public Defender represents Marquez-Cruz.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today