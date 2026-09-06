Energy Chief Defends US Claims on Hormuz Traffic

WASHINGTON, DC – September 6, 2026 (STL.News) U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright defended the Trump administration Sunday against growing questions about the amount of oil actually moving through the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that government figures showing millions of barrels crossing the strategic waterway are accurate despite independent vessel-tracking data indicating that overall ship traffic remains sharply depressed.

The apparent contradiction has become increasingly important as the United States and Iran continue exchanging attacks in and around the Persian Gulf, and the U.S. Navy plays a central role in keeping commercial energy shipments moving.

Wright said Sunday that oil shipments through Hormuz have recently averaged more than 9 million barrels per day. Including alternative pipelines through Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Wright estimated that total energy flows from the region have recovered to roughly two-thirds of levels seen before the conflict.

Speaking on ABC’s This Week, Wright said the seven-day average through Hormuz was “a little over nine million barrels a day,” describing it as the highest seven-day average since the conflict began.

Earlier in the week, Wright said about 17 million barrels moved through Hormuz on Monday, which he described as a wartime record.

However, independent maritime data paints a considerably different picture when traffic is measured by the number of vessels crossing the waterway.

That difference has generated questions about exactly how Washington is calculating the volume of oil moving through Hormuz — and whether vessel counts and oil volumes are telling two different parts of the same story.

Wright pushes back against questions

Wright addressed the discrepancy directly on Fox News Sunday.

According to Wright, the running average through the southern route of Hormuz has reached approximately 9 million barrels per day, with additional volumes moving through pipelines that bypass the strait.

He rejected suggestions that the administration was manipulating the numbers.

“There’s no math magic,” Wright said while discussing the government’s calculations, suggesting commercial shipping organizations may not possess all of the information available to the U.S. government.

“Why would we be lying?” Wright asked.

His comments represent one of the administration’s strongest public defenses yet of its Hormuz statistics.

The distinction is significant because the administration has repeatedly portrayed increasing oil movements as evidence that Iran’s ability to disrupt international energy supplies is weakening.

Independent shipping information, however, shows that commercial traffic remains far below normal.

Independent data shows fewer ships

Data from shipping analytics firm Kpler shows considerably fewer vessels passing through Hormuz than would normally be expected.

According to reporting published Sunday, Kpler recorded only four vessels transiting the strait Thursday. IMF PortWatch data showed a seven-day moving average of approximately four crossings during the week ending Aug. 30.

More recent Kpler data indicates the slowdown has continued.

The 10-day moving average fell to approximately 10 commodity vessels per day on Sunday, down from more than 15 on Friday and nearly 13 on Saturday, according to Reuters. That represented the lowest 10-day average since May.

Those figures do not necessarily prove that Wright’s barrel estimates are incorrect.

A count of ships crossing a waterway is fundamentally different from measuring the volume of petroleum products carried aboard those vessels.

Tankers vary enormously in size. A relatively small number of large, heavily loaded vessels could transport considerably more oil than a larger number of smaller or partially loaded ships.

Timing can also create substantial differences between daily vessel counts and measurements based on cargo volumes.

Additionally, Wright maintains that the federal government has access to information commercial tracking organizations do not.

Nevertheless, publicly available vessel-tracking information provides an important independent measurement of conditions in the strait, and it clearly shows that commercial maritime traffic remains significantly disrupted.

The 17 million-barrel question

One of the biggest questions involves Wright’s statement that approximately 17 million barrels moved through Hormuz Monday.

During his ABC interview Sunday, Martha Raddatz asked Wright directly whether that extraordinary level had been sustained.

It had not.

Wright said the seven-day average was slightly above 9 million barrels per day.

Before the conflict, approximately 20 million barrels per day moved through the strait, according to the figures discussed during the ABC interview.

Wright said another roughly 4 million to 5 million barrels can move through pipelines traversing Saudi Arabia and the UAE, bringing combined regional flows to approximately 13 million to 14 million barrels per day.

That means the administration is not claiming that the 17 million-barrel Monday figure represents the current daily norm.

Instead, Wright describes it as an unusually strong day within a broader recovery that remains substantially below pre-conflict levels.

That distinction is important.

US Navy remains essential to oil shipments

Wright also acknowledged Sunday that maintaining current energy flows through Hormuz depends heavily upon the U.S. military.

The secretary told CNN that oil movements through the strait averaged more than 9 million barrels per day and that alternative pipelines increased total regional flows to about two-thirds or more of their pre-conflict level.

When CNN’s Dana Bash pressed Wright on whether the strait could currently be considered safe, his answer was qualified.

Wright said vessels willing to work with the U.S. Navy could transit the waterway.

He also acknowledged that some shipping companies are choosing not to make the journey.

“We’re getting a lot of ships through, but, of course, it requires the U.S. military to do that,” Wright said.

That acknowledgment provides important context for administration statements that the United States controls the Strait of Hormuz.

Commercial navigation has not returned to ordinary peacetime conditions.

Instead, the current system depends heavily upon American military involvement.

A potential new normal in Hormuz

The U.S. military presence could also become prolonged.

Asked by CNN whether the Navy’s presence in the strait represented the “new normal,” Wright said it does today, though he hoped additional countries would eventually help protect international trade.

“Certainly, trade for the world is important,” Wright said, adding that safeguarding it should not solely be an American responsibility.

That raises broader strategic questions.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important maritime chokepoints on Earth. Before the conflict, roughly one-fifth of global energy supplies moved through the waterway.

Any sustained disruption can affect crude oil prices, refined petroleum products, shipping costs, and insurance premiums far beyond the Middle East.

For American consumers, the consequences can eventually appear at gasoline pumps and throughout the economy.

Higher diesel prices also increase transportation costs for goods ranging from groceries to construction materials.

The U.S. blockade has another objective

The Navy’s mission is not simply to escort commercial vessels.

The Trump administration is simultaneously attempting to prevent Iranian petroleum exports from leaving the region.

Wright described the operation as having two objectives: protecting approved commercial traffic while preventing Iran from exporting oil and other products.

According to reporting by The National, U.S. Central Command said Sunday that American forces had redirected 92 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two while enforcing the maritime blockade.

Wright told ABC that preventing Iranian exports is a key part of the administration’s economic pressure campaign.

That creates an unusual maritime environment.

The United States is trying to increase the movement of oil from Gulf producers and other approved exporters while simultaneously preventing Iranian exports from using essentially the same strategic passage.

Renewed attacks complicate recovery

The latest military developments demonstrate how fragile that arrangement remains.

The United States and Iran have again exchanged attacks involving vessels in the region, contributing to the latest reduction in commercial traffic.

Reuters reported that the 10-day average for commodity ships transiting Hormuz fell to its lowest level since May following U.S. and Iranian strikes involving tankers.

The continuing attacks create risks beyond the immediate loss or damage of individual vessels.

Commercial shipping companies must consider the safety of their crews, cargoes and vessels. Insurers must calculate the increased possibility of losses in a combat environment.

Consequently, even companies technically capable of crossing Hormuz may decide that the risk is unacceptable.

Wright acknowledged that reality during his CNN interview, noting that some vessels are choosing not to transit.

What the conflicting numbers actually tell us

The administration’s numbers and independent shipping statistics should not automatically be treated as measurements of precisely the same thing.

Wright is primarily discussing barrels of petroleum moving through the region.

Kpler and other maritime tracking systems can measure ships moving through the waterway.

Those are related measurements, but they are not identical.

Oil volumes can therefore increase substantially without vessel traffic returning to normal.

A handful of very large tankers can carry millions of barrels of crude.

However, independent shipping statistics remain important because they show something the administration now effectively acknowledges: the Strait of Hormuz has not returned to normal commercial conditions.

Traffic remains depressed.

Military protection remains necessary.

Some commercial operators remain unwilling to transit.

And the United States continues conducting military operations against Iranian shipping while simultaneously protecting other vessels.

Why Hormuz matters to Americans

The dispute over whether 9 million, 17 million, or another number of barrels passed through Hormuz on a particular day might appear highly technical.

It isn’t.

The amount of petroleum successfully leaving the Persian Gulf can influence the global price of crude oil.

Oil prices affect gasoline and diesel prices, airline costs, manufacturing expenses and transportation costs throughout the U.S. economy.

The conflict is already putting upward pressure on energy prices.

Wright acknowledged Sunday that gasoline prices are higher and said the administration is pursuing measures intended to increase domestic gasoline and diesel production.

As long as Hormuz remains a military flashpoint, energy markets are likely to continue attaching a geopolitical risk premium to crude oil.

A successful sustained increase in Gulf exports could reduce that pressure.

Another major attack that disrupts tanker movements could quickly move markets in the opposite direction.

Hormuz remains open, but far from normal

Wright’s Sunday appearances provided considerably more detail about what the administration means when it says oil traffic through Hormuz is recovering.

The United States is not claiming that normal commercial shipping conditions have returned.

Wright himself acknowledged that current movements remain below pre-conflict levels and that U.S. military involvement is required to facilitate the present flow.

His central argument is narrower: the amount of petroleum successfully moving through Hormuz has increased significantly, regardless of independent data showing relatively few ships making the crossing.

For now, both measurements deserve attention.

The administration says the seven-day average has climbed above 9 million barrels per day and that combined Hormuz and pipeline flows have reached approximately 13 million to 14 million barrels daily.

Independent tracking data simultaneously shows exceptionally low commercial vessel traffic, with the 10-day average falling to approximately 10 commodity vessels per day on Sunday.

Those figures illustrate the unusual reality in the Persian Gulf.

Oil is moving.

Ships are crossing.

But traffic remains substantially disrupted, U.S. naval protection remains central to the operation, and another escalation between Washington and Tehran could change the situation rapidly.

For energy markets — and ultimately American consumers — the critical question is no longer simply whether the Strait of Hormuz is open.

The question is whether the United States can keep enough energy moving through it safely and consistently to bring global petroleum supplies closer to normal.

Sources: ABC News/This Week, CNN/State of the Union, Fox News/Fox News Sunday, Reuters, Kpler shipping data, IMF PortWatch, and U.S. government statements.