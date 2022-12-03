Seven practical concepts of how email signatures of a realtor can attract a broader range of potential customers

(STL.News) Want to turn your real estate agent’s email signature into a lead generation machine? Of course, it is. That’s why you’re here! There is a reason many real estate agents use professionally designed email signatures, and they build a base of potential clients. This article will show you realtor email signature examples and what you need to create a winning email signature for your real estate business.

The basics of creating an email signature for a realtor

The most popular real estate agent email signature structure:

You can use any information, but I’ve seen most real estate email signatures only include information directly related to their business. Use a clear and simple email signature template. The template you choose to create your real estate agent email signature can make or break your marketing process. Therefore, select a realtor email signature for this, a classic model that is very flexible and offers all the options you need. Text/image alignment, style, and font with customizable options. More than 70% of emails are opened on mobile devices. That’s why it’s essential to ensure your email signature template is mobile-friendly. Necessary: choose something other than an email signature template with 50% of the features you don’t need. Changing the email signature requires many years of programming knowledge. So, if you don’t trust your knowledge of HTML and CSS, choose a unique ready-made template that will be 100% correct and meet all your expectations.

Always use your photos.

One of the biggest hurdles real estate agents face in dealing with their clients is the element of trust. It’s hard to gain confidence when sending an email, but using an actual image in your email signature has increased conversions significantly. Think about it. Email is not an anonymous communication channel. The quickest and easiest way to build trust when emailing someone is to have the customer’s information and property license number ready. Only choose old or good-quality photos. Instead, spend money on professional photography. Also, avoid common real estate photography mistakes where the camera doesn’t capture the right angles of the property. Any photo that gets customers talking is a good one. This is an excellent tool for an easy, pleasant conversation starter.

Provide at least three methods of communication

Offer potential customers at least three ways to contact you. More communication space can be overwhelming and confusing. The best means of communication for real estate agents use our mobile phones, various messengers, and email addresses. You must use the call feature on the phone number. Customers can call you directly from their phone by tapping the phone number in the email signature. It’s pointless not to have one, given that most emails are opened on mobile devices. Making contact should be as easy as possible for potential customers.

Enable social media icons

If you can show your clients that people like your work by showing them your social media pages, it will be easier for you to gain their trust. Ask your former clients to comment on your Facebook or LinkedIn pages. Add the name of the email signature. This is where all the marketing magic happens. In the header of your email signature, you can mention discounts, great deals, prices, recently sold properties, or new arrivals that you want your customers to see. A banner with a link to your website is a great way to increase customer loyalty. Make sure you link to well-designed, conversion-optimized landing pages.

Showcase your real estate portfolio

Have you sold the best properties to your clients? Please add it to your email signature. Always use the 50/50 rule for email signatures. 50% must be used for identification and display of contact information. The remaining 50% should be spent on marketing and advertising for you and your business. With this in mind, it’s time to think about your latest developments and how you can encourage potential clients to join you in selling a home or buying real estate.

Add customer reviews

Today, comments are everything. If you want to buy a toaster, read the reviews. If you want to buy a TV, read the reviews. I’m sure you understand what I’m talking about. A real estate agent is no different. Selling a home or commercial property is a big deal, often costing hundreds of thousands. You should not include reviews directly in the email signature but instead, add a link to the reviews left by your customers on your website or another website.

What should not be included in the email signature of a real estate agent?

Inspirational quotes are great for casual emails but not for professional work. Such quotes often make email signatures messy and extensive—too many social profiles. Nothing is worse than seeing 10 social media icons in your email signature. Because, because of this, the entire email signature looks messy. Sometimes too many decisions are wrong. We recommend that you provide three social media channels for your business. Adding more than three social network channels to the email signature is unnecessary. Sometimes I see email signatures with pseudonyms. This is fine in some situations, but not when you need to convey a professional image to real estate clients. After creating the email signature, ask five people to read and approve it. Ask, “Isn’t it long?” If you answered yes to any questions, please make the necessary changes to your email signature. Long email signatures take up valuable space and can be unattractive and inconvenient for your customers. The size of the email signature should be approximately 25-30 Kb.

Including a video in your real estate agent’s email signature is a terrible idea, as it creates all sorts of problems for you and the buyer. You can always give a link, which is a much better method.