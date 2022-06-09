Elyria Man Sentenced for Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

Elyria Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Heroin, Crack Cocaine and Illegally Possessing a Firearm

(STL.News) An Elyria man was sentenced to 10 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson in Youngstown on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, after he previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Demarcus P.A. Boone, 26, was arrested and charged by law enforcement authorities with the Elyria Police Department (EPD) following an investigation into Boone’s drug trafficking activities in the Elyria area. In April 2021, authorities with the EPD began an investigation into Boone after receiving information from a confidential source that Boone was trafficking heroin and fentanyl.

On May 7, 2021, authorities executed a search warrant at a known residence of Boone and obtained quantities of fentanyl and cocaine hidden inside the insulation of a basement wall. Authorities later located Boone at another residence, and he was arrested. Law enforcement officers again searched Boone and the other residence where he was staying and obtained quantities of fentanyl and cocaine. Additionally, inside the residence, officers discovered a firearm belonging to Boone.

Boone is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous convictions of illegal conveyance of drugs and possession of heroin.

The Elyria Police Department and the FBI investigated this case, and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Kolansky.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.)., an initiative that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids and to identify wholesale distribution networks and international and domestic suppliers in Lorain County.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today