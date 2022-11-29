Elon Musk: 'The people have spoken' on Apple and censorship

Win McNamee Elon Musk continued to goad Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, as he published the results of a poll in which he asked his 119.4M Twitter (TWTR) followers what they thought about how the world’s most-valuable company approaches the topic of censorship regarding its customers. In his poll, which he posted on his Twitter (TWTR) feed on Monday, Musk asked if “Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers.” The vote was resoundingly in the affirmative, with nearly 85% of the 2.2M respondents replying “Yes” to Musk’s query. Never one to miss a chance to savor a win, Musk followed up the results by tweeting, “The people have spoken …” Musk was otherwise quiet about directly going after Apple (AAPL) on Tuesday. However, his brief activity continued a series of pokes and prods that he began making toward Apple (AAPL) over the weekend, and which reached a peak on Monday when he called out the company for what he claimed was its deep cutting of its advertising on Twitter (TWTR). Musk also said Apple (AAPL) had threatened to remove Twitter’s (TWTR) app from its App Store, and called upon Apple (AAPL) Chief Executive Tim Cook to clarify his company’s moves. Separately, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jones weighed in the matter, and said Musk’s activity since he acquired Twitter for $44B has led to a growth in negative sentiment about his main business venture, Tesla (TSLA).