Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,000 | Potential Upside: 19%

CAMS, with a 70 per cent market share, is the leader in India’s MF registrar and transfer agent (RTA) industry. The account aggregator business has the potential to revolutionise lending and financial planning, the way UPI did for payments. Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with a ‘buy’ rating and a one-year target price of Rs 3,000 given the duopoly nature of the RTA industry.