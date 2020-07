Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On July 2, 2020, Brattleboro Police Detectives took a report of suspicious behavior from an ex-coworker. The investigation revealed that Edward J. McGrath had made several unwanted and concerning trips to the complainants residence in Brattleboro. McGrath was located later in the day and was arrested for stalking and unlawful trespass. He was released to appear in court on Monday July 6, 2020.

