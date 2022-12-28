EDVA Collects Over $25 M in Civil and Criminal Actions in Fiscal Year 2022

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber announced today that the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) collected over $25 million in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2022. Of this amount, roughly $14 million was collected in criminal actions and almost $11 million was collected in civil actions.

Additionally, EDVA worked with other U.S. Attorney’s Offices and components of the Department of Justice to collect an additional $6.1 million in cases pursued jointly by these offices. Of this amount, $13,000 was collected in criminal actions and over $6 million was collected in civil actions.

In November, EDVA secured a civil resolution with Raley and Advanced Spine and Pain, PLLC, owned by Thomas Raley, Jr, at the time, where the parties jointly paid $3,159,378.51 to settle civil claims under the False Claims Act, the Virginia Fraud Against Taxpayers Act, and common law remedies. Raley was writing and referring compounded drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments and sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal charges.

In February, after pleading guilty to fraud charges for 12-year bribery scheme with former Norfolk Sheriff Robert McCabe, Gerard Boyle, Chief Executive Officer of Correct Care Solutions, was sentenced to three years in prison and EDVA secured a court order for Boyle to forfeit $2,700,000, in addition to a $35,000 fine, both of which Boyle has paid in full.

The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, along with the Department of Justice’s litigating divisions, are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims. The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss. In FY 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in EDVA collected over $14,803,207 in restitution for crime victims. While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the Department’s Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs.

Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s office in EDVA, working with Department of Justice partner agencies and divisions, obtained over $72.3 million in criminal asset forfeiture judgments and collected over $13.5 million in asset forfeiture actions in FY 2022. This amount does not include forfeitures in partnership with Department of Treasury law enforcement agencies. Forfeited assets are either deposited into the Department of Justice Assets Forfeiture Fund or are used to restore funds to crime victims. Assets deposited into the Assets Forfeiture Fund are used for a variety of law enforcement purposes.

U.S. Attorney Aber extends her gratitude to the attorneys and staff in EDVA’s Asset Recovery Unit, who are responsible for ensuring that these significant funds are recovered in full to victims and the public fisc.

