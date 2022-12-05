Eddie Izzard fails in bid to be selected as Labour candidate for Sheffield Central



The comedian had hoped to be Labour’s candidate for Sheffield Central, taking over the seat from MP Paul Blomfield.Izzard was one of three defeated candidates on the shortlist, with members picking local councillor and lawyer Abtisam Mohamed to contest the next election.The stand-up comic congratulated Ms Mohamed on securing the nomination.Writing on Twitter, she said: “I want to congratulate Abtisam Mohamed on her victory in the Sheffield Central selection contest today. Read More“She will make a fine MP and I look forward to campaigning with her in the months and years to come.”Ms Mohamed has been a councillor for the Firth Park ward in the city since 2016.She has described herself as the daughter of a Yemeni steelworker who grew up in the city, who later qualified as a teacher and lawyer representing “vulnerable people” in the city.Mr Blomfield had backed her to succeed him, saying she had “the experience, values and energy to make a great MP”.She described the selection as “the honour of my life” but said the campaign had been marred by racism, abuse and transphobia.She said: “We have faced huge amounts of abuse, racism or transphobia throughout this campaign. “It has been very difficult to sift through this and continue to run positive campaigns. Yet, we all managed it.”Among the controversies surrounding the race were Labour MP for Canterbury, Rosie Duffield, declaring at a conference fringe event that she would quit the party if Izzard, who is transgender, were allowed onto an all-women shortlist.In response, Izzard hit out at “transphobic attitudes” and said that “some people haven’t joined the 21st century”.