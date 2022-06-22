Ecuador: Travel Advisory Raised to Level 3 – Reconsider Travel

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The Department of State raised the Travel Advisory Level for Ecuador to Level 3 – Reconsider Travel on June 22, 2022. This replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on April 19, 2022.

The full text of the updated Travel Advisory is as follows:

Ecuador – Level 3: Reconsider Travel C U

Reconsider travel to Ecuador due to civil unrest and crime. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory.

Do not travel to:

Carchi, Sucumbíos, and the northern part of Esmeraldas provinces, including Esmeraldas city, due to crime.

Guayaquil, south of Portete de Tarquí Avenue, due to crime.

Country Summary: Crime is a widespread problem in Ecuador. Violent crime, such as murder, assault, express kidnapping, and armed robbery, is common. Transnational criminal organizations and gangs operate in Carchi, Sucumbíos, and the northern part of Esmeraldas provinces, as well as in Guayaquil, south of Portete de Tarquí Avenue.

Demonstrations occur regularly throughout the country. Public demonstrations can take place for a variety of political and economic issues. Demonstrations can cause the shutdown of local roads and major highways, often without prior notice or estimated reopening timelines. Road closures may significantly reduce access to public transportation and airports and may disrupt travel both within and between cities.

Read the country information page for additional information on traveling to Ecuador.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined Ecuador has a high level of COVID-19. Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel.

If you decide to travel to Ecuador:

Read the Department of State’s COVID-19 page before planning any international travel, and read the Embassy COVID-19 page for country-specific COVID-19 information.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Review the Country Security Report for Ecuador.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

Carchi, Sucumbíos, and northern Esmeraldas Provinces – Level 4: Do Not Travel

Transnational crime groups operating in Esmeraldas province have engaged in violent crime and killed local citizens in addition to carrying out bombings targeting Ecuadorian military and law enforcement.

The U.S. government is limited in its ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in the Colombian border area, as U.S. government personnel cannot travel to the provinces of Esmeraldas, Carchi, and Sucumbíos without permission from the Embassy’s security office. However, U.S. government personnel are permitted to travel to the northern bank of the Napo River in Sucumbíos, an area approximately four miles wide, and the portion of Esmeraldas province that is south of Esmeraldas city.

Guayaquil, south of Portete de Tarquí Avenue – Level 4: Do Not Travel

Transnational crime groups and local gangs operating in Guayaquil have carried out a series of violent crimes in the region south of Portete de Tarquí Avenue, to include several murders and targeted assassinations, armed robberies, and assaults. The U.S. government is limited in its ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Guayaquil south of Portete de Tarquí Avenue, as U.S. government personnel cannot travel to this area without permission from the Embassy’s security office.