East Lake Man Richard Gregory Perrot Convicted on Six Counts of Vandalism

(STL.News) – Richard Gregory Perrot appeared in federal court before Chief United State District Judge Terrence W. Boyle, and was found guilty on 6 counts of vandalism to two separate motor vehicles. Perrot is awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled in Raleigh on September 14, 2020.

Perrot was arrested and charged with 4 counts of vandalism on August 11, 2019, after he vandalized a vehicle by puncturing its tires at Ramp 23 within Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Additionally, Perrot was charged with two counts of vandalism of a motor vehicle by puncturing tires in an incident at Coquina Beach on August 9, 2019. Each of these charges carries up to a 6 months’ imprisonment, a $5,000 fine, up to one-year supervised release, and /or up to 5 years’ probation.

According to the investigation, between July and August of 2019, U.S. Park Rangers responded to 18 separate incidents of vehicles having their tires slashed. In several incidents, Perrot and/or his vehicle were observed in the same parking lot as the vandalized vehicles.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after Chief U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle accepted the verdict. The U.S. National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Aakash Singh prosecuted the case.

