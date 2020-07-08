East Chicago Man Prince McNeil Sentenced To 70 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Prince McNeil, 24, of East Chicago, Indiana, was sentenced by Judge Moody to 70 months in prison and 2 years of supervised release following his guilty plea to possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

According to documents in the case, on August 26, 2019, in Hammond, Indiana, Prince McNeil crashed his vehicle while in possession of a .357 firearm with an extended magazine and laser sight. The firearm was previously reported stolen. McNeil has a prior felony conviction for carrying a handgun without a license, for which he was on probation at the time of the instant offense.

This case is the result of the investigative efforts of the ATF/HIDTA Task Force, the Hammond Police Department and the East Chicago Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Northern District of Indiana Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Padula.

