Early birds free to book multibagger returns in Nykaa from today: Should you envy?

NEW DELHI: With the expiry of the one-year mandatory lock-in period today, a window has opened for pre-IPO investors in to sell millions of shares of the new-age company. Domestic brokerage firm estimates that more than 12% of the shareholders are sitting on 100x returns.

Among all the larger shareholders of Nykaa, the highest cost of acquisition is Rs 202, implying a 432% return at Wednesday’s closing price.

“Further, most of these shareholders have also realised gains by selling during the IPO or in secondary sales prior. Of the nine locked-in financial investors holding 1%+ share capital of Nykaa, only three have not generated any liquidity from this investment. Despite that, the size of gains might still be the cause of further selling in order to diversify the portfolio or to book profits,” JM Financial analyst Sachin Dixit said.

He estimates that 70% of the share capital that is getting unlocked belongs to patient capital such as HNIs and family offices, which might not be obliged to sell due to the tenure of funds.

Out of the 319 million shares that are expected to open up for trade today, 154 million belong to the promoter and promoter group.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs the new-age beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, have crashed over 58% to slip below the IPO issue price of Rs 1,125.

While the supply glut as a result of the lock-in expiry may affect prices in the near term, bulls see this dip as a great accumulation opportunity for the long term. Among global brokerages, HSBC has a target price of Rs 2,170 on the stock, Morgan Stanley Rs 1,889, Nomura Rs 1,365, BofA Rs 1,555 and Bernstein Rs 1,547.

“We believe valuation is now even more appealing and under-appreciates the structural growth opportunity in beauty and personal care,” HSBC said while blaming the correction in the stock to the global tech sell-off on rising yields and the lock-in expiry.

Nomura’s Kapil Singh believes the risk-reward is quite favourable for long-term investors with the potential for the stock to double over the next five years.

“In our view, the company commands ~25% market share in the online BPC market. We believe the company has built a strong MOAT in the segment led by higher scale, exclusive brand tie-ups, BPC-focused app, omnichannel business model and strong influencer network. Thus, we expect the company to maintain its competitive edge and drive an ~29% revenue CAGR over FY22-25F,” he said.

Out of the 17 analysts with coverage on the new-age stock, 10 have strong buy ratings, 2 buy, 3 hold and 2 recommend selling, shows Trendlyne data.

