Eagle Butte Man Shawn Iron Hawk Sentenced for Aggravated Sexual Abuse

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man convicted of Aggravated Sexual Abuse was sentenced on October 21, 2019, by U.S. District Judge Roberto A. Lange.

Shawn Iron Hawk, age 25, was sentenced to 132 months in federal prison, followed by 7 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Iron Hawk was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 21, 2019. He pled guilty on July 31, 2019.

The conviction stemmed from an incident on December 30, 2018, when Iron Hawk entered the victim’s residence while she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her by use of force.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Miller prosecuted the case.

Iron Hawk was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

