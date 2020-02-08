Duke Energy restores power to 380,000 Carolinas customers following powerful two-day storm

49,000 customers – most in North Carolina – remained without power as of 5:30 p.m. today

More than 4,600 workers repairing heavily damaged utility poles, power lines

CHARLOTTE, NC (STL.News) Duke Energy crews have restored power to more than 380,000 of the nearly 461,000 customers impacted by a powerful two-day storm that included tornadoes, heavy winds and record rainfall across the Carolinas.

A total of 49,000 customers – 37,000 in North Carolina and 12,000 in South Carolina – remained without power as of 5:30 p.m. today.

The latest outage numbers can be found here on the company’s outage map.

More than 4,600 Duke Energy workers and contractors are making repairs across a wide area of the two-state region.

Due to the severity of damage to Duke Energy’s utility poles and power lines – mostly caused by wind-driven downed trees – power restoration work in the hardest-hit areas is expected to continue through the weekend.

Estimated power restoration times are available on the company’s outage map as those estimates become available. County-level restoration times represent the latest times customers can expect to have power restored. Zooming in on a specific location will provide specific power restoration information, as available.

Crews are replacing more than 400 damaged utility poles, as well as damaged power lines and transformers throughout the region.

In Kings Mountain, N.C., powerful winds toppled four large power transmission towers – video link. More than 150 workers today began replacing the heavily damaged steel structures.

North Carolina’s hardest-hit counties include Durham, Franklin, Mecklenburg, Orange, and Wake. South Carolina’s hardest-hit counties include Anderson and Spartanburg.

“We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience as our crews work as quickly as possible to safely restore power,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s incident commander for the Carolinas. “This was an intense and highly destructive storm that coupled strong, fast-moving winds with heavy rainfall.”

Both Charlotte and Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., set all-time February records for most rainfall in a 24-hour period: 3.16 inches in Charlotte and 5.36 inches in Greenville-Spartanburg.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE