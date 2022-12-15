Drought emergency declared for all of Southern California

Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images Despite some recent storms in the Sierra Nevada and Central Valley, the nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California. The Metropolitan Water District of SoCal supplies water to 26 agencies that provide major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties, but each one of them will now have to voluntarily cut down on imported supplies. If significant rainfall doesn’t materialize this winter, mandatory water restrictions are likely to be issued in April that could impact 19M Americans. Backdrop: Earlier this year, the water district declared a drought emergency for 7M people that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which involves a complex system of dams and reservoirs. The limits varied based on locality, but prohibited many households from irrigating their lawns more than once a week to preserve enough supplies for people to cover their basic needs. According to California estimates, outdoor and landscape watering account for half of all of the state’s urban water use, making its conservation one of the most important tools to combat the drought conditions. “Some Southern Californians may have felt somewhat protected from these extreme conditions over the past few years. They shouldn’t anymore. We are all affected,” declared Gloria Gray, chair of the Metropolitan Water District’s Board. Outlook: California authorities have urged people to recycle water, take shorter showers, and only run dishwashers and washing machines when full, but the messaging has fallen on deaf ears. If the drought continues, state and local water officials will have to make big investments in infrastructure, like expensive recycling and desalination technology, or risk a longer list of expanding restrictions. Related stocks: American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO), Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII), Xylem (NYSE:XYL), Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) and Invesco Water Resource ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).