Downtown Washington MO Announces 2026 Holiday Events

WASHINGTON, MO – November 2, 2026 (STL.News) Historic downtown Washington, Missouri, is preparing for a festive holiday season filled with Christmas lights, family entertainment, local shopping, holiday celebrations, and opportunities to explore some of the community’s most distinctive properties.

Downtown Washington, Inc. has announced its 2026 holiday event lineup, featuring four celebrations from November 27 to December 13. The festivities include the Holiday Parade of Lights, Small Business Saturday, the Crawlin’ Around the Christmas Tree Pub Crawl, and the Downtown Washington Holiday Tour.

The events are designed to bring residents and visitors into the city’s historic downtown district while supporting local businesses, encouraging community participation, and celebrating the traditions that make the Christmas season special.

Located along the Missouri River in Franklin County, Washington offers a downtown atmosphere featuring historic architecture, independently operated businesses, restaurants, shops, and gathering places. The holiday schedule gives families, shoppers, and visitors from across the greater St. Louis region several reasons to experience the community during one of the year’s busiest shopping and entertainment seasons.

Holiday Parade of Lights Opens the Season November 27

The holiday celebration begins Friday, November 27, 2026, at 6 p.m. with the annual Holiday Parade of Lights through historic downtown Washington.

This year’s parade theme, “Deck the Streets with Christmas Beats,” combines Christmas music and holiday decorations with the traditional excitement of a community parade.

According to Downtown Washington, Inc., spectators can expect illuminated floats, marching bands, holiday characters, and appearances by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

The parade offers families an opportunity to enjoy a community Christmas celebration while experiencing downtown Washington decorated for the holidays.

Lighted floats are expected to be a central attraction, bringing color and festive displays to the downtown streets as the evening begins.

Marching bands will add musical entertainment, complementing this year’s Christmas-themed celebration.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also participate, creating an especially memorable experience for children looking forward to the Christmas season.

Holiday Parade of Lights Route

The announced parade route travels through several downtown streets, providing multiple viewing locations for spectators.

The route follows these streets in order:

South on Cedar Street to Fifth Street. East on Fifth Street to Elm Street. North on Elm Street to Second Street. East on Second Street to Jefferson Street. North on Jefferson Street to Main Street. West on Main Street to Cedar Street.

Visitors planning to attend should allow additional time for parking and walking to their preferred viewing locations. Temporary traffic restrictions may be necessary along the parade route.

Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Follows Parade

The celebration will continue immediately after the parade when Santa Claus joins Washington Mayor Hagedorn for the downtown Christmas tree lighting.

The tree-lighting ceremony will mark another important moment in the city’s holiday festivities, bringing the community together to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season.

For families attending the parade, the ceremony offers an additional activity before the evening concludes.

The combination of illuminated floats, Christmas music, Santa Claus, and the downtown tree lighting makes November 27 a centerpiece date on Washington’s 2026 holiday calendar.

Small Business Saturday Celebrates Downtown Merchants

The festivities continue Saturday, November 28, 2026, with Small Business Saturday, a nationwide shopping occasion that encourages consumers to support locally owned and independently operated businesses.

Held annually on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday provides an alternative to traditional Black Friday shopping at large retailers and shopping centers.

In downtown Washington, participating merchants will welcome holiday shoppers with Christmas decorations, seasonal merchandise, gifts, and special promotions throughout the day.

Downtown Washington, Inc. encourages visitors to skip the long lines at major retail shopping events and instead explore businesses that contribute to the community’s historic downtown character.

Shoppers can browse local stores, discover gifts, and support businesses whose owners and employees are part of the surrounding community.

$1,000 Gift Certificate Giveaway

One of the announced highlights of Small Business Saturday is a $1,000 gift certificate giveaway organized by Downtown Washington, Inc.

The promotion begins at 10 a.m. at the blue tent near the downtown fountain.

Visitors can receive $5 or $10 gift certificates while supplies last.

The giveaway is intended to encourage additional shopping activity and introduce visitors to participating downtown merchants.

Because the promotion is limited, visitors interested in participating should plan accordingly.

Small Business Saturday also provides an opportunity to enjoy downtown restaurants, cafés, and other businesses while completing Christmas shopping.

For shoppers throughout Franklin County and the greater St. Louis region, the event offers an opportunity to combine holiday gift buying with a visit to one of Missouri’s historic downtown districts.

Christmas Pub Crawl Returns December 5

Adults looking for a different kind of holiday celebration can join the Crawlin’ Around the Christmas Tree Pub Crawl on Saturday, December 5, 2026.

The Christmas-themed event will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature participating bars, wineries, breweries, and other downtown establishments.

Tickets cost $25 and include a long-sleeve event T-shirt, shuttle access, and specials at participating locations.

The event gives participants a chance to visit multiple downtown establishments while celebrating the Christmas season.

Downtown Washington, Inc. reports that tickets are nearly sold out, making advance registration especially important for anyone hoping to attend.

Participating Downtown Establishments

The announced participating locations include:

Eight Nine Eight Cigar Lounge & Bar

1869 Draftroom

Benito’s Pizzeria

Bootleggers Cigars & Apothecary

Marquart’s Landing

Mangia Bella at Elijah McLean’s

The Cellar at Oak & Front Kitchen and Bar

Old Bridgeview Brewing

Olivino Tasting Bar

Serendipity Slush Co.

Swallows Nest

The Alley

The Club House

The Sand Bar

Washington Distilling Co.

Vino Di Lafayette

The variety of participating establishments provides attendees with several options for experiencing downtown Washington’s hospitality and entertainment scene.

Shuttle access is particularly useful for an event involving multiple locations.

Participants should review the organizer’s transportation details, understand where shuttle service is available, and make appropriate arrangements for traveling home safely.

Alcoholic beverages should be enjoyed responsibly, and attendees should not drive after drinking.

The event is ticketed, and participation is subject to availability and any applicable establishment policies.

Those interested in attending should visit the Downtown Washington, Inc. website for current ticket information before making plans.

Downtown Washington Holiday Tour Set for December 13

The final event in the announced holiday lineup is the Downtown Washington Holiday Tour, scheduled for Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The tour offers a different way to experience the Christmas season by giving participants an opportunity to visit selected homes and private businesses in downtown Washington.

According to Downtown Washington, Inc., the event will feature beautiful properties that offer visitors a glimpse into spaces not ordinarily accessible to the general public.

The holiday tour provides an opportunity to appreciate downtown architecture, interior spaces, and seasonal surroundings while exploring the community’s historic character.

Tickets are priced at $25 per person, and shuttle service will be available for participants.

A Look Inside Downtown Washington Properties

One of the holiday tour’s distinctive attractions is access to private properties.

Historic downtown communities often feature buildings with architectural details, interior designs, and stories that are not readily apparent from the street.

The Downtown Washington Holiday Tour gives participants a chance to explore selected spaces while enjoying a seasonal community event.

For visitors interested in historic buildings, home design, local heritage, or Christmas traditions, the tour offers a different experience from the shopping and entertainment activities scheduled earlier in the season.

The evening schedule also makes the event an option for couples, groups of friends, and adults looking for a holiday outing.

Because the event includes private properties, participants should follow the organizer’s instructions regarding access, photography, and any restrictions established by property owners.

Tickets are currently advertised for sale through Downtown Washington, Inc.

Holiday Events Support Washington’s Downtown Economy

Beyond the entertainment and seasonal celebrations, the holiday schedule highlights how downtown events support local businesses.

Community parades, shopping promotions, tours, and ticketed celebrations can encourage visitors to spend additional time in commercial districts.

For independently operated shops, restaurants, and hospitality establishments, the holiday shopping season represents an important opportunity to attract customers and introduce their businesses to new audiences.

Washington’s event lineup includes activities intended to appeal to several groups, including families with children, Christmas shoppers, adults seeking seasonal entertainment, and visitors interested in historic properties.

The events also give people from surrounding Franklin County communities and the St. Louis metropolitan area opportunities to visit Washington.

For example, families attending the November 27 parade may choose to return the following day for Small Business Saturday. Other visitors may plan separate trips for the December pub crawl or holiday tour.

This combination of activities helps create a holiday calendar that extends beyond a single weekend.

The lineup also reflects the importance of collaboration among downtown merchants, hospitality businesses, event organizers, and community participants.

Washington Offers a Holiday Destination Beyond St. Louis

Washington’s location in Franklin County makes its historic downtown a potential holiday destination for residents of surrounding communities and the greater St. Louis region.

Unlike a single shopping event or Christmas performance, the Downtown Washington, Inc. schedule offers several experiences over approximately two and a half weeks.

The Holiday Parade of Lights offers a traditional family celebration, while Small Business Saturday highlights local commerce.

The Christmas pub crawl highlights participating hospitality establishments, and the holiday tour introduces visitors to selected private properties.

Together, these events offer different ways to enjoy Washington during the Christmas season.

Visitors may also wish to explore downtown dining and shopping opportunities before or after scheduled activities, subject to individual business hours.

Anyone traveling from outside Washington should check event details, ticket availability, parking arrangements, and potential weather-related updates before departure.

2026 Downtown Washington Holiday Event Schedule

For residents and visitors planning their holiday activities, the announced schedule is:

Friday, November 27 — Holiday Parade of Lights

Time: 6 p.m.

Theme: “Deck the Streets with Christmas Beats”

Location: Historic downtown Washington, Missouri.

Highlights: Lighted floats, marching bands, holiday characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, followed by the downtown Christmas tree lighting with Mayor Hagedorn.

Saturday, November 28 — Small Business Saturday

Time: Promotions throughout the day; gift certificate giveaway begins at 10 a.m.

Location: Downtown Washington merchants, with the giveaway at the blue tent by the fountain.

Highlights: Christmas shopping, merchant promotions, and a $1,000 gift certificate giveaway featuring $5 and $10 certificates while supplies last.

Saturday, December 5 — Crawlin’ Around the Christmas Tree Pub Crawl

Time: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25.

Highlights: Long-sleeve event T-shirt, shuttle access, and specials at participating downtown establishments.

Status: Organizer reports tickets are nearly sold out.

Sunday, December 13 — Downtown Washington Holiday Tour

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets: $25.

Highlights: Tours of selected downtown homes and private businesses, with shuttle service available.

Where to Find Tickets and Additional Information

Downtown Washington, Inc. is directing visitors to its official website for event information and ticket purchases.

The organization encourages interested participants to secure tickets for the December 5 pub crawl and December 13 holiday tour while tickets remain available.

Event details, participating businesses, and updates are available at https://downtownwashmo.org/.

With a lighted Christmas parade, a community tree-lighting ceremony, shopping promotions, a festive pub crawl, and a holiday property tour, downtown Washington is preparing to welcome residents and visitors for another season of Christmas celebrations.

For families looking for a traditional holiday outing, shoppers who want to support local merchants, and adults seeking seasonal activities, Washington’s 2026 holiday calendar offers several ways to celebrate.

For tickets and more information, visit downtownwashmo.org

Sources: Downtown Washington, Inc.’s 2026 holiday event announcement supplied to STL.News. Event dates, times, prices, participating businesses, and ticket availability are based on the organizer’s announcement and may change.