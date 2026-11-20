CHESTERFIELD, MO – November 20, 2026 (STL.News) The transformation of the former Chesterfield Mall into a proposed $2 billion mixed-use downtown is entering another important stage, with The Staenberg Group negotiating agreements for an upscale hotel, luxury condominiums, apartments, and residential housing intended for active adults.

The proposed developments would introduce additional residential and hospitality components to Downtown Chesterfield, one of the largest commercial redevelopment projects underway in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The Staenberg Group, a privately held commercial real estate development company based in Overland, Missouri, is overseeing the redevelopment of approximately 96 acres formerly occupied by Chesterfield Mall.

According to information reported November 18, 2026, the developer is negotiating four prospective projects involving a Marriott-branded hotel and three different residential concepts.

The agreements have not been finalized, and the projects remain subject to additional development decisions, financing arrangements, and applicable government approvals.

Nevertheless, the negotiations provide new insight into how the former shopping mall property could evolve into a district combining residential living, hospitality, restaurants, retail, entertainment, and public gathering spaces.

The project is also advancing physically. Construction crews poured the first concrete for an interior roadway on October 29, marking another milestone in the development’s infrastructure phase.

For Chesterfield residents and the broader St. Louis business community, the project represents a significant departure from the traditional suburban shopping mall model.

Rather than depending primarily on shoppers visiting department stores, Downtown Chesterfield is intended to attract people who live, work, dine, shop, and attend events within the same development.

Four Proposed Developments Could Shape Downtown Chesterfield

The latest negotiations involve four projects serving different residential and commercial markets.

The proposed Marriott-branded hotel would add another hospitality destination to the Chesterfield area.

Luxury condominiums would offer owner-occupied options for buyers seeking an upscale, walkable environment.

A conventional apartment project would provide rental housing, while an active-adult residential development would serve another segment of the housing market.

The combination reflects a key element of the redevelopment strategy: creating a community that attracts different groups of people rather than relying on a single type of resident or visitor.

Hotel guests could support restaurants and entertainment businesses.

Permanent residents could generate demand for neighborhood services, dining establishments, and retailers throughout the week.

Office employees and visitors could contribute daytime business activity.

Public events could attract additional customers from surrounding communities.

However, the proposed hotel developer’s identity, the final Marriott brand, condominium prices, apartment rents, and construction costs have not been publicly confirmed.

The projects should therefore be described as negotiations rather than completed development agreements.

A Major Transformation of the Former Chesterfield Mall

Downtown Chesterfield is planned for the site of the former Chesterfield Mall, near Interstate 64, Clarkson Road, and Chesterfield Parkway.

The mall closed permanently in August 2024 following years of changing retail conditions and declining demand for traditional enclosed shopping centers.

Demolition began later that year.

The redevelopment replaces a commercial environment dominated by a large enclosed building and surrounding parking lots with a proposed network of streets, residential buildings, commercial properties, and public spaces.

Recent project descriptions envision about 4.5 million square feet of development and more than $2 billion in investment.

The overall plan includes housing, office space, retail, restaurants, hospitality facilities, entertainment uses, and landscaped gathering areas.

The number of residential units remains subject to planning revisions.

The November 2026 development reporting describes capacity for up to 2,363 residential units.

An April 2026 municipal document concerning the Downtown Chesterfield Special Business District described approximately 2,538 residential units.

These figures reflect different planning documents and should not be interpreted as completed or guaranteed housing.

The ultimate number of units will depend on the development plans approved and constructed over time.

The Staenberg Group’s Long-Term Vision

The Staenberg Group is led by Michael Staenberg, a prominent St. Louis-area commercial real estate developer whose work includes major retail and entertainment properties.

Downtown Chesterfield aims to create a commercial district with an operating model different from the traditional shopping centers that shaped much of suburban development in previous decades.

The project is intended to combine private development with public streets, pedestrian connections, landscaped areas, and community gathering spaces.

The developer’s official vision emphasizes accessibility, walkability, and a mixture of residential and commercial activities.

Rather than constructing isolated buildings separated by extensive parking lots, the master plan proposes a more interconnected environment.

Residential buildings would help support commercial tenants, while restaurants, entertainment destinations, and public amenities would make the district attractive to residents and visitors.

This approach is commonly associated with mixed-use development, although its success depends on factors including construction financing, housing demand, tenant recruitment, and long-term property management.

Downtown Chesterfield is expected to develop in phases extending into the 2030s.

That lengthy timeline creates opportunities for additional investment but also exposes the project to changes in market conditions.

Infrastructure Construction Is Advancing

Although the proposed hotel and residential buildings remain under negotiation, infrastructure work is underway.

The Staenberg Group announced in December 2025 that utility installation and site grading had begun.

The work includes preparing the property for roads, drainage systems, utility connections, and future building construction.

The first interior roadway concrete was poured on October 29, 2026.

The developer expects substantial infrastructure work to continue into 2027.

This phase is essential because individual developers cannot construct a functioning neighborhood without access to roads, utilities, and other basic services.

The former mall property was originally designed around a centralized retail building.

The new development requires a street network serving multiple independent properties and building types.

That creates additional engineering and construction requirements.

Infrastructure improvements must accommodate residential buildings, hotel operations, commercial tenants, pedestrians, service vehicles, and emergency access.

The work also involves coordinating the future central park with surrounding streets and development parcels.

The developer’s official timeline identifies residential construction beginning in 2027, with initial residents potentially moving in during 2029.

Recent reporting suggests some of the first buildings may not open until approximately 2030.

These schedules are projections and may change.

Former Macy’s Building Faces Possible Demolition

One of the most significant changes concerns the former Macy’s department store.

Earlier plans called for retaining the building and adapting it for new retail and office uses.

That strategy would have preserved part of the original mall property while introducing new commercial tenants.

However, engineering and architectural evaluations identified substantial challenges.

The former department store was designed for a retail environment that did not require extensive exterior windows.

Modern office tenants generally expect natural light, flexible interior configurations, and building systems suited to contemporary workplace requirements.

Converting the former Macy’s building would require major renovations.

Those improvements could include substantial exterior modifications, new windows, mechanical upgrades, and interior reconstruction.

The building’s large floor plates also made it harder to attract smaller office tenants.

As a result, The Staenberg Group is seeking approval to demolish the structure.

The site could then be redeveloped for residential purposes.

This change illustrates how the economics of adaptive reuse can influence commercial redevelopment decisions.

Preserving an existing building may reduce some construction and demolition requirements, but rehabilitation can become impractical when modernization costs exceed the value of the proposed use.

The Macy’s demolition proposal has not received final approval in the information reviewed.

Dillard’s Remains Part of the Redevelopment

While the former Macy’s building may be demolished, Dillard’s is expected to remain part of the redevelopment.

The department store owns its building at the former mall property.

Dillard’s closed the location in 2016 following flooding and did not reopen before Chesterfield Mall permanently closed.

Its future became the subject of a legal dispute involving the redevelopment.

That dispute was subsequently dropped after an agreement allowed Dillard’s to return as part of the new development.

The retailer plans to renovate its building.

Its eventual reopening would preserve a connection between the property’s retail history and its new commercial identity.

Dillard’s could also provide an established retail destination as additional restaurants and stores are recruited.

However, the latest November 2026 reporting did not establish a confirmed reopening date.

The store’s continued presence also affects parking and circulation planning because it retains a substantial surrounding parking area.

A 3.31-Acre Park Will Anchor the District

One of Downtown Chesterfield’s central features is a planned 3.31-acre park.

The park is intended to provide a gathering place surrounded by residential and commercial development.

According to the developer’s official materials, the broader project also includes plazas, landscaped areas, gardens, trails, and pedestrian connections.

The development’s design emphasizes public spaces that encourage visitors to spend time outdoors.

Potential uses for the park include concerts, festivals, seasonal events, and community gatherings.

The commercial significance of such a space extends beyond recreation.

Events can attract visitors who may also patronize nearby restaurants, retailers, and entertainment businesses.

Residents may use the park for everyday activities, while hotel guests could view it as an amenity.

The developer’s vision also includes a pedestrian network intended to make different parts of the district accessible on foot.

However, the completed design’s effectiveness will depend on final building locations, street crossings, accessibility, and traffic management.

Parking Plans Are Being Reconsidered

Parking remains an important issue for a project intended to combine suburban accessibility with a walkable downtown environment.

The development is expected to include approximately 1,000 free public parking spaces through a combination of on-street and structured parking.

Additional parking would serve individual properties.

Dillard’s is expected to retain approximately 1,200 surrounding parking spaces.

The developer is also considering relocating a proposed parking garage.

Earlier plans placed the garage near the former Macy’s building.

With Macy’s now proposed for demolition, the developer wants to move the garage closer to the central park.

That could provide more convenient access for people attending public events or visiting nearby restaurants and businesses.

The changes require additional city consideration.

Parking arrangements will be particularly important because the district’s different uses may generate demand at different times.

Office workers may need parking during weekdays.

Restaurants and entertainment venues may experience heavier evening and weekend demand.

Hotel guests and residents will have additional requirements.

Coordinating those needs will be important to the district’s long-term operations.

The Marriott Hotel Could Create New Hospitality Demand

The proposed Marriott-branded hotel would add another commercial component to the development.

A hotel located within a mixed-use district could appeal to business travelers, visitors attending local events, and guests visiting Chesterfield residents.

Its location near Interstate 64 could also provide access to other destinations in West St. Louis County.

A hotel could generate customers for nearby restaurants, retailers, and entertainment venues.

However, Marriott operates numerous brands serving different hospitality markets.

The specific brand proposed for Downtown Chesterfield has not been confirmed.

Neither the number of rooms nor the construction budget has been finalized in the public information reviewed.

The hotel’s eventual market position will depend on those decisions.

The project remains under negotiation and should not be described as an officially approved hotel opening.

Luxury Condominiums Could Attract Downsizing Buyers

The proposed condominium development reflects growing developer interest in housing options beyond traditional suburban single-family homes.

Some homeowners may prefer residences with fewer exterior maintenance responsibilities while remaining close to established communities.

Others may value convenient access to restaurants, parks, entertainment, and shopping.

Luxury condominiums could appeal to buyers seeking those amenities without relocating to a more urban area.

The project would also add owner-occupied housing to a district expected to include rental apartments.

That mix could help attract residents with different financial circumstances and lifestyle preferences.

However, condominium pricing, unit counts, and building designs have not been publicly confirmed.

The developer must also determine whether market demand supports the proposed project.

Interest rates, construction costs, financing availability, and buyer expectations could influence the final development.

Active-Adult Housing Adds Another Residential Market

The proposed active-adult residential project further indicates that Downtown Chesterfield is intended to attract multiple generations.

Active-adult housing can appeal to older residents who want convenient amenities and a different maintenance arrangement from a traditional detached home.

However, the proposal does not sufficiently detail whether it would include age restrictions, specialized services, or other features.

Without additional confirmation, it should not be described as assisted living or a retirement community.

The proposal nevertheless suggests that the developer sees potential demand among residents seeking housing alternatives within West St. Louis County.

The district’s parks, restaurants, and pedestrian connections could become key selling points if the residential projects move forward.

Nearby Housing Plans Offer Additional Context

Residential development near the former mall property provides another indication of changing housing strategies.

TriStar Properties has pursued a project near Chesterfield Parkway and Central Park.

Earlier plans involved 105 rental units.

Revised plans presented in October 2026 proposed 87 for-sale attached villas and townhomes.

The change reflects a shift toward ownership-oriented housing.

The project is separate from the four newly reported negotiations at Downtown Chesterfield.

Nevertheless, it provides useful context about the types of residential development being considered in the surrounding area.

Developers are evaluating opportunities for buyers who want convenient access to commercial amenities without necessarily purchasing traditional large-lot suburban homes.

Whether that demand supports all proposed developments remains to be seen.

Restaurants and Retailers Could Benefit

Downtown Chesterfield could eventually create opportunities for restaurants, retailers, entertainment operators, and other commercial businesses.

The development is intended to attract customers for different reasons.

Residents may support neighborhood restaurants and services.

Hotel guests may seek dining and entertainment.

Office employees could generate weekday business.

Public events may bring additional visitors into the district.

Together, these uses could create a more consistent customer base than a commercial development that depends exclusively on traditional shopping trips.

However, the number and identity of future restaurants and retail tenants have not been finalized.

No specific restaurant opening should be treated as confirmed without a direct announcement from the operator or developer.

The district’s commercial success will also depend on leasing costs, parking, pedestrian traffic, and the timing of residential occupancy.

A large number of planned residential units does not automatically guarantee profitable retail operations.

Businesses will need sufficient customer demand to justify their investments.

Entertainment District Proposals Remain Under Review

The Staenberg Group is also pursuing entertainment district arrangements involving Downtown Chesterfield and The District in Chesterfield Valley.

The proposals would allow certain alcoholic beverages purchased from participating businesses to be carried into designated public areas under specified conditions.

At Downtown Chesterfield, the concept is associated primarily with events in the central park.

Potential activities include concerts, festivals, and food-related gatherings.

A separate proposal concerns The District, an existing entertainment destination in Chesterfield Valley.

The developer believes the arrangements could improve connections among restaurants, bars, and outdoor event spaces.

However, these proposals remain subject to government review.

They do not establish unrestricted public alcohol consumption throughout either development.

Financing and Tax District Questions

Beyond construction and leasing, Downtown Chesterfield has also sparked debate over how to fund certain public improvements and services.

In May 2026, Chesterfield officials advanced a proposal to expand the Downtown Chesterfield Special Business District.

The proposal would include additional nearby commercial properties within the district.

Some affected business owners opposed the expansion, arguing that they should not be required to participate in a financing arrangement connected to the redevelopment.

Drury Development Corporation was among the businesses raising objections.

Its concerns included the potential financial impact on properties associated with hotels and restaurants near the development.

Supporters of the district expansion argued that nearby properties could benefit from infrastructure, public amenities, and increased commercial activity.

The special business district has authority under applicable procedures to levy a property tax up to a specified limit.

However, the May 2026 council action did not itself impose a new tax.

Instead, it advanced the process for considering expansion of the district.

This distinction matters because authorizing a financing arrangement is not the same as collecting additional tax revenue.

The dispute illustrates a broader challenge facing large redevelopment projects.

Infrastructure, streets, landscaping, parking, and public amenities can provide benefits extending beyond the boundaries of an individual property.

Determining how to distribute those costs can become contentious when existing businesses are asked to participate.

The final financing arrangements will influence the development’s economic and political environment.

The Importance of City Approvals

Several major decisions remain before the latest proposals can proceed.

The proposed demolition of the former Macy’s building requires city approval.

Changes to the parking arrangement must also be reviewed.

Individual hotel and residential projects may require additional approvals, depending on their designs and compliance with existing development plans.

Entertainment district proposals are subject to separate consideration.

These decisions will help determine the final layout and operation of Downtown Chesterfield.

They also provide opportunities for public discussion about traffic, building design, parking, infrastructure, and neighborhood impacts.

The developer’s plans may change as those discussions continue.

Construction Will Continue Over Multiple Years

Downtown Chesterfield is a long-term redevelopment, not a project expected to open all at once.

The developer’s published timeline identifies initial property acquisitions beginning in 2018.

Additional property acquisitions followed in 2020.

Chesterfield Mall closed in 2024, and demolition began later that year.

Site grading and utility work advanced during 2025 and 2026.

The current schedule anticipates additional infrastructure work during 2027.

Initial residential occupancy is projected around 2029, while other development phases could extend through 2038.

Those dates are estimates, not guarantees.

Individual buildings may be delayed or revised depending on market conditions, financing, construction costs, and government approvals.

The proposed hotel and residential projects have no verified opening dates.

A Different Future for Chesterfield’s Commercial Center

Downtown Chesterfield represents a major shift in how one of West St. Louis County’s most recognizable commercial properties is used.

For decades, Chesterfield Mall operated under a traditional retail model.

The new development aims to create a district where housing, hospitality, commerce, recreation, and public spaces work together.

The latest negotiations involving a Marriott-branded hotel, luxury condominiums, apartments, and active-adult housing demonstrate the developer’s interest in creating a diversified residential and commercial environment.

The infrastructure construction underway shows the redevelopment has moved beyond conceptual planning.

At the same time, important decisions remain unresolved.

The proposed demolition of Macy’s, parking changes, financing arrangements, and individual development agreements will shape the final outcome.

For Chesterfield residents, the transformation could eventually provide new housing choices, dining destinations, public spaces, and commercial amenities.

For businesses, it could create opportunities to serve a concentrated population of residents, workers, hotel guests, and visitors.

For the broader St. Louis metropolitan area, the project represents a major experiment in replacing an obsolete enclosed shopping mall with a new suburban downtown.

Its eventual success will depend on whether the developer can translate an ambitious master plan into a financially sustainable, accessible, and active community.

The latest hotel and residential negotiations represent meaningful progress, but the most important construction and investment decisions still lie ahead.

Editorial Disclosure

This STL.News article was independently written using publicly available development records, corporate announcements, municipal documents, and reported business information.

The November 18, 2026, St. Louis Business Journal report is credited as the source of the latest negotiations involving the Marriott-branded hotel, luxury condominiums, apartments, and active-adult housing.

STL.News obtained additional background from The Staenberg Group’s official Downtown Chesterfield materials, published construction schedules, and City of Chesterfield documents on development planning and the Special Business District.

All proposed projects are described according to their reported status. Negotiations do not guarantee construction, and projected investment totals, residential capacity, and completion schedules remain subject to change.

STL.News provides independent coverage of economic development, commercial real estate, construction, business investment, and major development projects throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.